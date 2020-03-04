TriathleteLive: Strength Coach Erin Carson Gets Us Ready for Tri Season

Erin Carson, who coaches a host of superstar triathletes, joins us in our studio in Boulder to talk all things strength training. This is the second time Carson has joined us in studio—watch her first Triathlete Live here. Don’t ignore strength training in 2020!

1:00 Erin opens up by talking about why each age of triathlete should care about strength training. “Once you hit 40, that’s a pretty important time to think about longevity.” #healthybeforefit

10:00 Erin talks about the best way to time your strength training with your swim, bike, and run.

10:45 “What are the exercises triathletes shouldn’t go without?” Erin provides a detailed explanation about why her answer is the Bulgarian split squat.

13:28 “There’s a lot of talk about women over 50 lifting heavy. What are your thoughts?”

16:12 “I had my hip replaced last year and I am starting to add weights back into my training. Are there specific exercises I should stay away from?”

19:00 Erin talks about plyometrics: What they are and if she thinks they’re helpful. “Everyone is going to be a little bit different. I want all of my athletes to do plyometrics, but we have to personalize how we do them.”

22:00 “How much strength training would you incorporate into an Ironman training plan?” Erin says the most important thing is to show up healthy and have really good posture in the final miles of the marathon. She says that mobility is the platform that she builds everything on.

25:30 Erin talks about her app. It gives people access to subtle progressions to help them get stronger.

29:00 “How long before a race should I stop lifting?”

31:29 “What about lifting heavy year-round?” Erin explains that it’s specific to each decade in the aging process.

32:23 “What about lifting at the junior level?”

35:00 “What is the best strength training program for someone who does both short- and long-course events?” Erin’s answer might surprise you here!

38:04 “What about strength training with ultrarunning?”

40:12 “What are the quickest ways to strengthen glutes and core?” Erin explains why the most important thing is to improve your glute function, not necessarily to strengthen them.

45:33 “I train for triathlons and work long hours on my feet. How do I fit strength training into my schedule?” Erin shares the best equipment to have at home to complete strength training when you can.

49:04 “What are the advantages of kettlebells?”

50:52 “Do you vary strength training for women depending on where they are in their cycle?”

53:00 “What are your favorite exercises to work the posterior chain?”