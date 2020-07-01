TriathleteLive: Open Water Guru Gerry Rodrigues Shares Swimming Tips

Triathlon swim coach Gerry Rodrigues of Tower 26 joins us from his home in Los Angeles, California to talk about swimming through the pandemic, answer your questions, and give away a few copies of his new book Triathlon Swimming. Watch the complete Triathlete Live above and check out our full series here.

4:01 “For those who don’t have access to the pool, what’s an out-of-pool regime you would recommend?”

8:13 “If you have access to open-water swimming, what’s the best thing to do?”

10:40 “What percentage of your overall training schedule should be devoted to swimming?”

13:56 “Is it possible to become a competitive age-group triathlon swimmer if you’re learning how to swim as an adult?”

15:16 Gerry talks about the progress of professional triathlete Cam Wurf.

16:12 “How often should I take breaths? Every third is fine for me, but every other keeps me fresher.”

18:18 “When you’re holding for a lingering breath, what’s happening with the rest of your body?”

20:34 “Should age-group athletes learn how to bilateral breathe? Do you have any tips for those who find it difficult to breathe on the weaker side?”

25:55 “If my technique is solid, how do I improve on my speed?”

26:40 “What is one of your go-to sessions for a speed workout?”

29:13 “Who is your favorite athlete you’ve ever trained?”

31:06 We announce the book giveaways!

33:10 “I have the endurance, but sometimes my arms say ‘not today.’ How do I deal with that?”

35:39 Gerry talks about coming back after so much time away from the pool with the COVID-19 pandemic.

36:55 “Why do some swimming pools feel slower than others?”

37:30 Gerry talks about how to approach swimming in a season without races.

43:28 “Is it better to have a higher cadence or a lower cadence?”

44:28 Gerry talks about strokes per minute (SPM).

46:44 “How do you determine when to swim over or under a wave in an ocean open-water swim?”

50:08 Gerry talks about the skill required to exit the water with big waves.

51:48 “Any advice for breathing through choppy water in the ocean?”

52:10 “How does the average person get the stroke mechanics down to do it correctly?”

53:18 “How much do you recommend kicking?”

54:40 “What would you recommend for a swimmer who has sinking legs?”