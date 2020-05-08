It’s time to start working toward the strength section of our Triathlete Challenge—and this first at home strength workout from Kate Ligler is designed to get you moving well and building strength. The Challenge at the end of the month will involve 15 minutes of working through as many rounds as possible of five different exercises. This first workout is a good introduction to that final challenge and includes some mobility/activation work for warm-up followed by three rounds of core conditioning and three rounds of lower body and hip exercises. Included in the lower body and hip exercises are options to use weights (5-15lbs) if desired—or just stick to bodyweight only.

There are videos from Ligler showing you how to perform each exercise, so be sure to watch closely for correct form and technique. Many of these exercises are similar or identical to the work she undertakes with pro triathletes such as Meredith Kessler (you can hear Kessler talking about the importance of this during our Triathlete Live show).

Ligler has more than 15 years of experience working with age-group and pro endurance athletes. She specializes in hands-on functional strength and conditioning, as well as sport-specific program design, and is a seasoned road cyclist and mountain biker.

Triathlete Challenge: At Home Strength Workout #1

Warm-up

Mobility/Activation:

Repeat for 3 rounds

Hip and Upper Back Opener (Video). 6 reps/leg. Focus on a tall, straight spine as you rotate through this movement to release hip and mid-back.

(Video). 6 reps/leg. Focus on a tall, straight spine as you rotate through this movement to release hip and mid-back. Glute Mobilization (Video). 6 reps/leg. This movement is a hinge at the hip versus a bend in the back. Ensure the spine is long and the glute and big toe on the plant leg are loaded through the movement.

(Video). 6 reps/leg. This movement is a hinge at the hip versus a bend in the back. Ensure the spine is long and the glute and big toe on the plant leg are loaded through the movement. Hip Bridges (Video). 12 reps. Hold knees in alignment with hips and shoulders. Tighten core and engage the glutes to lift the hips.

Main Set

At Home Strength Work:

Repeat each set for 3 rounds

At Home Strength Set #1: Core Conditioning:

Walking Planks (Video). 5 reps/arm. This is an anti-rotation drill useful on both the bike and run. Fight to keep those hips square. Perform this movement on the knees (beginner) with great form prior to advancing to full plank on toes (advanced).

(Video). 5 reps/arm. This is an anti-rotation drill useful on both the bike and run. Fight to keep those hips square. Perform this movement on the knees (beginner) with great form prior to advancing to full plank on toes (advanced). Dead Bugs (Video). 10 reps/leg. Ribs should not flare as the arms extend over the head. Ensure the core is tight throughout the movement and that the bent knee remains perpendicular to the ground. Add a theraband (advanced) for an additional challenge.

(Video). 10 reps/leg. Ribs should not flare as the arms extend over the head. Ensure the core is tight throughout the movement and that the bent knee remains perpendicular to the ground. Add a theraband (advanced) for an additional challenge. Superman (Video). 15 reps. Squeeze the glutes and engage the upper back as you “reach” through this movement. The goal is to feel as long as possible versus focusing on any “lift” from your hands/feet off the ground.

At Home Strength Set #2: Lower Body and Hips: