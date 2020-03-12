When former pro Jesse Thomas needs a break from the road and aerobars, he can usually be found crushing gravel. “I got into exercise as much for exploration as I did competition, and while you can certainly explore on a TT bike, after hours locked in the aerobars on the same training route, it gets old.”

Think of gravel riding as the lower-risk, high-fun cousin of mountain biking. Dirt roads are often groomed, and not too gnarly, so bike strength goes up without having to navigate technical terrain. Think fire roads, not singletrack. Aside from the chamois time, gravel riding does wonders for handling skills and pedal stroke, smoothing your stroke out along the whole circle, much like riding a trainer.