The 1-Week Energy-Boosting Meal Plan

If you’re in an energy slump, you’re not alone – we’re all feeling increasingly stretched between work, family responsibilities, and training. But did you know that what you eat can go a long way in helping to keep your energy levels even-keeled?

One strategy to help ensure your energy level is stable is to ensure you are eating enough iron. Protein sources, like black beans and chicken thighs, can be a great source of iron, which helps in the formation of oxygen-carrying hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is an iron-bearing protein in your red blood cells that transports oxygen from your lungs to the tissues and organs in the body.

The meal plan also contains lots of healthy fat, from sources such as extra-virgin olive oil, nuts and seeds. Selecting healthy fats, and reducing processed fats, is key to helping curb inflammation in the body, which in turn may help improve energy levels.

And getting vegetables and fruits in every color of the rainbow ensures you are eating a wide range of phytochemicals as well as dietary fiber to help keep your gut health in check, which is also closely linked to your energy levels.

We’ve put all of these energy principles into practice in this delicious, one-week plan with a shopping list to make your weekly planning a breeze.

RELATED: Triathlete’s Complete Guide to Nutrition and Fueling

Section divider

The Recipes

Cornmeal Pancakes with Black Bean Salsa & Cilantro Yogurt

Pancakes take a savory turn with this almond and cornmeal version topped with black bean salsa and a drizzle of cilantro-infused yogurt. Get the recipe here.

Southwestern-Style Black Bean Burritos

Make a batch of these protein-packed burritos on Sunday and store them in your fridge or freezer for heat-and-eat breakfasts or lunches throughout the week. Get the recipe here from our friends at Clean Eating.

Spanakopita-Inspired Chicken Quesadillas

(Roberto Caruso)

Cheesy quesadillas have universal appeal for lunch or dinner. Serve with a simple green salad and sprinkle green onions on top for a pretty presentation. Get the recipe here from Clean Eating.

Kale Salad with Sweet Potato & Sausage

Hearty greens are tossed with roasted sweet potatoes and sweet Italian sausage in this easy salad. You can make all the elements in advance and simply assemble and toss in the vinaigrette right before serving. Get the recipe here from Clean Eating.

Za’atar Roasted Salmon with Warm Quinoa Salad & Yogurt Sauce

(Roberto Caruso)

Za’atar is a Middle Eastern spice blend of savory dried herbs like oregano or thyme, and earthy spices like cumin, coriander and sumac. Here, we use it as rub over salmon and roast it for an incredibly flavorful recipe that your family will want to keep on repeat. Get the recipe here from Clean Eating.

Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie Bowl

Treat yourself to this smoothie version of sweet potato pie whipped together with frozen mango and topped with pecan-studded baked granola. Get the recipe here from Clean Eating.

Section divider

This Week’s Menu

Section divider

Shopping List

Download the shopping list and meal plan here.