Whatever has you thinking about swimming, this workout will help you commit.

Maybe it’s the soft glow of pool lights or the early-morning pick-me-up. Whatever has you thinking about swimming this winter, this workout will help you commit. Try this test set on a date of your choosing and record your results in your training log. Then one month later, do the same set again and compare your times. Ideally, you’ll revel in the progress you’ve made by focusing on stroke technique, building swim-specific strength, and swimming consistently.

Get started

The test set is composed of two parts. The 100 or 200 time trial at the beginning will show if your overall speed in the water has improved. The set of 50s or 100s will show how your endurance has developed during the past month. The A set is based on intervals of 1:20–1:30 per 100. The B set is based on intervals of 1:50–2:00 per 100. The C set is 2,000–2,500 yards/ meters total and based on a rest interval.

A

Warm-up:

300 swim/200 pull/100 kick

6×50 on :55 (25 easy/25 fast)

4×100 on 1:40 (descend 1–4)

100 choice/easy

Test set:

200 (as fast as possible)

60 sec rest

10×100 on 1:30 (best average time)

Cool-down:

600 (50 kick/50 choice/50 swim)

8×75 on 1:10 (smooth)

200 easy

TOTAL: 4000

B

Warm-up:

300 swim/200 pull/100 kick

6×50 on 1:05 (25 easy/25 fast)

4×100 on 2:10 (descend 1–4)

100 choice/easy

Test set:

200 (as fast as possible)

60 sec rest

8×100 on 2:00 (best average time)

Cool-down:

300 (50 kick/50 choice/50 swim) • 6×75 on 1:30 (smooth)

200 easy

TOTAL: 3300

C

Warm-up:

300 swim/200 pull/100 kick

6×50 with 15 sec rest (25 easy/25 fast)

100 choice/easy

Test set:

100 (as fast as possible)

60 sec rest

10×50 on 1:30 (best average time)

Cool-down:

300 (50 kick/50 choice/50 swim)

4×75 with 20 sec rest (smooth)

100 easy

TOTAL: 2300