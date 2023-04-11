Scared of Strength Training? Start with These 7 Moves

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Strength training for triathletes can be daunting if you don’t have much gym experience—not to mention balancing strength work with your swimming, biking, running, and recovery during the week. With the volume of information available online, it can be difficult to choose what to include, but a few basic areas should be considered: hip-dominant, knee-dominant, rotation, pull, push, lower leg, core, and scapular. Try starting with the seven exercises below to make the most of your gym sessions. Each of the first four exercises incorporates the sagittal, frontal, and transverse planes, so a fair amount of core work is built in.

*If you are just starting a strength program, practice each movement without weight for a few sessions to work on your form. Then, begin to add load, keeping form in mind.

Single-Leg RDL

Why: Unilateral lower-body exercises are key when training for sports that primarily alternate single-leg activities. The SL RDL is a great unilateral posterior chain exercise. Most movement occurs at the hip (hip dominant), targeting the glutes and hamstrings. You can vary the loading pattern to focus on strength (bilateral load) or rotational stability (unilateral offload).

Step Back Lunge

Why: Like the SL RDL, the step back lunge is a unilateral lower body exercise. The primary difference is more change in the angle at the knee (knee-dominant), emphasizing the quads. Knee-dominant patterns more closely resemble running and cycling motions.

One-Arm Cable Row

Why: The One-Arm Cable Row targets the latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, mid-trapezius, and spinal erectors, as well as rotational stability. All of these are important for holding a stable position in the water, on a bike, and during a run. Rowing exercises also help with propulsion during swimming.

One-Arm Cable Press

Why: Rotational stability, or anti-rotation, is key when it comes to hip and trunk stability. In triathlons, the arms and legs produce movement, while the trunk transfers force between the upper and lower body. The One-Arm Cable Press is less about developing lots of pushing strength and more about stabilizing your position.

Three-Way Lower Leg

Why: Lower leg strength is often overlooked in strength programs. The anterior compartment and medial/lateral lower-leg musculature do much to unload the Achilles when properly strengthened. The Three-Way Lower Leg exercise focuses on the anterior tibialis, posterior tibialis, and peroneals. All of these create a stable foot.

Lateral Band Steps to Hydrants

Why: Happy hips equal happy triathletes. Because triathlon is primarily a linear sport, it’s important to incorporate lateral movements in training. I like this combo because it gives you lateral hip strength, gluteus medius, and hip/knee/foot pattern work with a fire hydrant.

YTIW in Hip Hinge

Why: Scapular stability plays a role in the swim, bike, and run portions of the triathlon. A stable shoulder allows a stronger pull in the water. On the bike and run, the scapular muscles help maintain posture. I like performing YTIWs in a hip hinge for added posterior chain work.

Kevin Purvis is a certified personal trainer with the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He’s based in Boulder, Colorado, where he works with a number of endurance athletes.