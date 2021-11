Run Your Fastest 10K Ever with These Training Plans

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

When you want to make a new record a reality, it helps to have a road map. We’ve broken down exactly what you need to do to run 6.2 miles in under 60, 50, and 45 minutes with these 10K training plans. Choose your race, follow the schedule that works for you, and in 12 weeks you’ll be running the race of your dreams.

All of these training programs assume that you’ve already run at least one 10K race. If you haven’t, you can still follow the basic guidelines of the “Sub-60 Minute Plan,” but run at an effort that’s comfortable for you rather than the pace prescribed. The good news is if you are new to the distance, as long as you cross the finish, you’re guaranteed a personal best! For runners who have run a 10K before, choose a goal that’s realistic for you.

Each program is based on key workouts: tempo runs, speed work, and long runs. These are the most difficult and the most important workouts in your schedule. In addition, you’ll mix in some easy runs, strength training, and cross-training to improve your endurance base. Always take one day of complete rest each week so your body has a chance to recover and repair itself.

Training Key

Cross Training: Non-running exercise helps to improve your fitness while preventing burn out. Yoga, elliptical training, biking, swimming, and rowing are all great ways to cross-train.

Easy Run: Easy runs help you increase mileage and improve aerobic capacity. Since they also aid in recovery, it's crucial that you don't push the pace. Keep your effort comfortable and controlled.

Hill Repeats: Running hills strengthens your quadriceps, calves, hamstrings, and glutes. It also improves your stamina and confidence. Choose a medium-grade hill and run repeats at 5K race effort for the indicated time. Recover in between repeats with an easy jog downhill.

Long Runs: A 6.2-mile race isn't short, so it's important to improve your endurance. Long runs should be performed at a fairly comfortable pace. To work on your finishing kick, you'll end some long runs with a strong finish.

Race Pace: Run these workouts at your goal 10K pace. In addition to improving your fitness, running at race pace helps you easily settle into that speed on race day. Start and finish these workouts with 10 minutes of easy running.

Strong Finish: Some long runs end with a strong finish. This will help you mimic the feeling of fatigue that you will inevitably experience at the end of your race. Pick up the pace by about 30 to 45 seconds per mile for the time indicated.

Strength Train: Strength training makes you stronger and prevents injury. Perform any kind of strength exercises you wish for 20 minutes. This means bodyweight exercises such as push-ups and lunges or free weights at the gym.

Tempo Runs: Tempo runs improve your speed and strength. Start at your easy pace for one mile, then speed up to a pace 10 seconds slower than your goal 10K pace. Run for the designated amount of time at that effort, which should feel "comfortably hard." Finish with one final mile of easy running.

Sub-60 Minute 10K Training Plan | 9:39 Race Pace

This plan is the most approachable for beginners. Click here for a printable PDF of the plan.

Pace Goals

Race pace = 9:39/mile

Easy run = 11:30/mile

Long run = 11:30-13:00/mile

Strong finish = 10:45-11:00/mile

Tempo run = 9:49/mile

Hill repeats = 9:16/mile

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Cross-training or rest 2 miles tempo run 3-4 miles easy run + strength train 3 x (800 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 5 miles long run 3-4 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 3 miles tempo run 3-4 miles easy run + strength train 4 x (800 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 6 miles long run w/ 10 min strong finish 3-4 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 3 miles tempo run 3-4 miles easy run + strength train 4 x (800 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 7 miles long run 3-4 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 3 miles tempo run 4-5 miles easy run + strength train 5 x (800 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 6 miles long run with 10 min strong finish 3-4 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 3.5 miles tempo run 4-5 miles easy run + strength train 3 x (1200 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 8 miles long run w/ 10 min strong finish 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 2 miles easy run + 4 x 1 min hill repeats + 1 mile easy run 4-5 miles easy run + strength train 3 x (1200 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 6 miles long run 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 2 miles easy run + 5 x 1 min hill repeats + 2 miles easy run 4-5 miles easy run + strength train 3 x (1200 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 8 miles long run 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 2 miles easy run + 4 x 1:30 hill repeats + 2 miles easy run 4-5 miles easy run + strength train 3 miles race pace Rest 5 miles long run w/ 10 min strong finish 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 2 miles easy run + 5 x 1:30 hill repeats + 2 miles easy run 4-5 miles easy run + strength train 3 miles race pace Rest 8 miles long run 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 3.5 miles tempo run 4-5 miles easy run + strength train 3 x (1600 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 7 miles long run w/ 10 min strong finish 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 3 miles tempo run 3-5 miles easy run 3 miles race pace Rest 4 miles long run 3-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 2 miles tempo run 3-4 miles easy run 2 miles race pace Rest or 2-3 miles easy run RACE! Rest

Sub-50 Minute 10K Plan | 8:02 Race Pace

Click here for a printable PDF of this 1oK training plan.

Pace Goals

Race Pace = 8:02/mile

Easy Run = 9:50/mile

Long Run = 9:50 – 11:05/mile

Strong Finish = 9:05-9:20/mile

Hill Repeats = 7:43/mile

Tempo Run = 8:12/mile

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Cross-training or rest 2 miles tempo run 4-5 miles easy run 3 x (800 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 5 miles long run 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 3 miles tempo run 4-5 miles easy run 4 x (800 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 6 miles long run w/ 10 min strong finish 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 3 miles tempo run 5-6 miles easy run 5 x (800 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 7 miles long run 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 3 miles tempo run 5-6 miles easy run 3 x (1200 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 6 miles long run 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 3.5 miles tempo run 5-6 miles easy run 3 x (1200 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 8 miles long run w/ 10 min strong finish 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 2 miles easy run + 5 x 1:30 hill repeats + 2 miles easy run 5-6 miles easy run 3 x (1600 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 6 miles long run 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 2 miles easy run + 6 x 1:30 hill repeats + 2 miles easy run 5-7 miles easy run 3 x (1600 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 9 miles long run w/ 10 min strong finish 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 2 miles easy run + 5 x 2 min hill repeats + 2 miles easy run 5-7 miles easy run 3 miles race pace Rest 5 miles long run 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 2 miles easy run + 6 x 2 min hill repeats + 2 miles easy run 5-7 miles easy run 3 miles race pace Rest 10 miles long run 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 3.5 miles tempo run 5-7 miles easy run 4 x (1600 meters race pace + 400 meters rest) Rest 7 miles long run w/ 15 min strong finish 4-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 3 miles tempo run 4-6 miles easy run 3 miles race pace Rest 4 miles long run 3-5 miles easy run Cross-training or rest 2 miles tempo run 4-6 miles easy run 2 miles race pace Rest or 2-3 miles easy run RACE! Rest

Sub-45 Minute 10K Plan | 7:14 Race Pace

Click here for a printable PDF of this 10K training plan.

Pace Goals

Race Pace = 7:14/mile

Easy Run = 8:55/mile

Long Run = 8:55-10:04/mile

Strong Finish = 8:10-8:25/mile

Hill Repeats = 6:57/mile

Tempo Run = 7:24/mile