Weekend Swim Workout: Rough Water Preparation

Race day offers no guarantees. Whether it’s mechanical, nutritional or weather-related, you should always prepare for the worst-case scenario. Water conditions at the race are no different. It can be pancake-flat during the course preview, but blustering winds create white caps on race morning. This swim workout can bring some of that unknown to the pool.

A:

500 warm-up (no walls—turn at the “T,” no push-off)

10×50 on 1:10 (Tennessee Tumblers*)

500 swim (with 3 people abreast)

10×50 on 1:05 (3 butterfly strokes off every wall)

500 pull (25 FAST, 75 smooth; repeat)

10×50 on 1:00 (start each 50 from a dive)

500 swim (somersault in middle of every lap)

10×50 on :55 (with 3 people abreast)

200 choice cool-down

Total: 4200

B:



400 warm-up (no walls—turn at the “T,” no push-off)

8×50 on 1:30 (Tennessee Tumblers*)

400 swim (with 3 people abreast)

8×50 on 1:20 (2 butterfly strokes off every wall)

400 pull (25 FAST, 75 smooth; repeat)

8×50 on 1:15 (start each 50 from a dive)

400 swim (somersault in middle of every lap)

8×50 on 1:05 (with 3 people abreast)

100 choice cool-down

Total: 3300

C:



200 warm-up (no walls—turn at the “T,” no push-off)

6×50 with 15 sec rest (Tennessee Tumblers*)

3×100 pull with 10 sec rest (descend 1–3)

8×2:00 challenges

100 easy/choice

300 swim (each 50, climb out of the pool, complete 3 push-ups, dive back in)

100 cool-down

Total: 2100

*Kick with body entirely underwater from far flags to the wall, turn underwater, push off and kick underwater back to the flags—no breathing.