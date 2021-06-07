Register for 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3

Become a Member

Best 70.3 Logo

Mining not only Coach Jim Vance’s years of experience coaching beginners to Olympians, but also Triathlete’s decades of knowledge, this course guides you through from swim-bike-run testing to race day. Never before has the world’s leading triathlon resource hand-curated an online educational experience that combines video with easy-to-understand content, interactive training plans, and race-specific checklists. During this course, Coach Vance will talk you through the sessions—explaining not only what you’re doing, but why—and guide you through the techniques you’ll encounter in a 70.3 event via dedicated weekly lessons on key topics like:

  • Baseline testing
  • Open-water skills
  • Race nutrition
  • Tapering
  • Understanding race day, and more

In addition to a downloadable training calendar, technique videos, and gear prep checklists, you’ll also have access to the program pre-loaded into the Today’s Plan training system, so you can customize your paces and log your workouts all in one place. 

Register here to receive news and updates about the course, and get ready for your best race ever!

