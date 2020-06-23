5-Minute Shoulder Reset
Use this quick Reset to restore balance to your upper body by opening and increasing circulation to the muscles of your shoulders, upper back, and chest.
Shoulder stiffness and tension—sound familiar? Use this quick Reset to restore balance to your upper body by opening and increasing circulation to the muscles of your shoulders, upper back, and chest. You’ll ease stress and improve your breathing along the way. To learn more, check out Athletes for Yoga.
- Focus: injury prevention, recovery
- Key muscles: back, chest, shoulders
- When: post-workout or recovery day
