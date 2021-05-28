Weekend Swim Workout: Race-Week Reps
Taper week is exciting! It's the time to reduce training duration to let your body rest and recover, but keep up a bit of speed work to stay sharp.
Swimming is a low impact sport and the perfect way to add a bit of intensity without fatigue. Bookmark this tune-up workout to try in the week before your next race:
A
300 swim warm-up
8×50 on :60 (25 kick/25 swim build to fast)
300 swim (no walls, Tarzan drill* every third 25)
6×100 on 1:50 at steady race effort
300 pull (smooth)
8×50 on :60 (25 non-free/25 free)
100 cool-down
Total: 2400
B
300 swim warm-up
6×50 on 1:10 (25 kick/25 swim build to fast)
200 swim (no walls, Tarzan drill* every second 25)
4×100 on 2:30 at steady race effort
200 pull (smooth)
6×50 on :60 (25 non-free/25 free)
100 cool-down
Total: 1800
C
200 swim warm-up
4×50 with 15 sec rest (25 kick/25 swim build to fast)
200 swim (no walls, Tarzan drill* every second 25)
4×50 with 15 sec rest at steady race effort
200 pull (smooth)
4×50 with 15 sec rest (25 non-free/25 free)
Total: 1200
*Swim with head out of water, face forward and back arched, keeping feet near water’s surface.