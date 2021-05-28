Weekend Swim Workout: Race-Week Reps

Swimming is a low impact sport and the perfect way to add a bit of intensity without fatigue. Bookmark this tune-up workout to try in the week before your next race:

A

300 swim warm-up

8×50 on :60 (25 kick/25 swim build to fast)

300 swim (no walls, Tarzan drill* every third 25)

6×100 on 1:50 at steady race effort

300 pull (smooth)

8×50 on :60 (25 non-free/25 free)

100 cool-down

Total: 2400

B

300 swim warm-up

6×50 on 1:10 (25 kick/25 swim build to fast)

200 swim (no walls, Tarzan drill* every second 25)

4×100 on 2:30 at steady race effort

200 pull (smooth)

6×50 on :60 (25 non-free/25 free)

100 cool-down

Total: 1800

C

200 swim warm-up

4×50 with 15 sec rest (25 kick/25 swim build to fast)

200 swim (no walls, Tarzan drill* every second 25)

4×50 with 15 sec rest at steady race effort

200 pull (smooth)

4×50 with 15 sec rest (25 non-free/25 free)

Total: 1200

*Swim with head out of water, face forward and back arched, keeping feet near water’s surface.