Weekend Swim Workout: Race-Week Reps

Taper week is exciting! It's the time to reduce training duration to let your body rest and recover, but keep up a bit of speed work to stay sharp.

Sara McLarty

Swimming is a low impact sport and the perfect way to add a bit of intensity without fatigue. Bookmark this tune-up workout to try in the week before your next race:

A

300 swim warm-up
8×50 on :60 (25 kick/25 swim build to fast)
300 swim (no walls, Tarzan drill* every third 25)
6×100 on 1:50 at steady race effort
300 pull (smooth)
8×50 on :60 (25 non-free/25 free)
100 cool-down

Total: 2400

B

300 swim warm-up
6×50 on 1:10 (25 kick/25 swim build to fast)
200 swim (no walls, Tarzan drill* every second 25)
4×100 on 2:30 at steady race effort
200 pull (smooth)
6×50 on :60 (25 non-free/25 free)
100 cool-down

Total: 1800

C

200 swim warm-up
4×50 with 15 sec rest (25 kick/25 swim build to fast)
200 swim (no walls, Tarzan drill* every second 25)
4×50 with 15 sec rest at steady race effort
200 pull (smooth)
4×50 with 15 sec rest (25 non-free/25 free)

Total: 1200

*Swim with head out of water, face forward and back arched, keeping feet near water’s surface.

Stay On Topic