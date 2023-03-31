Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In honor of this weekend’s North American season opener at 70.3 Oceanside, we’ve got a swim workout that will tap into the need for speed you’ll surely be feeling after watching the race. Descending 100s, where you attempt to swim faster and faster with each set, are a great way to teach yourself pacing and patience during a race, starting out steady and finishing out strong. This is a great workout to do with your training partners, as a little friendly competition can motivate you to dig deep on the later 100s of this session.

Choose a set below that fits your current fitness level and schedule. The A set is 4,400 yards total, with intervals ranging from 1:20–1:30 per 100. The B set is 3,500 total, with intervals of 1:50–2:00 per 100. The C set comes in at 2,200 total, and all based on a rest interval. Feel free to adjust the interval times based on your personal abilities, aiming to drop five seconds for each set of 100s.

Weekend Swim Workout: Descending 100s

A:

Warm-up:

500, alternating between 75 swim/25 kick

8 x 50 on :55 (kick HARD on wall between intervals)

Main set:

5 x 100 swim on 1:30

4 x 100 swim on 1:25

3 x 100 swim on 1:20

2 x 100 swim on 1:15

100 easy/recovery

4 x 150 pull on 2:15 (3/5/7 breathing pattern by 50)

4 x [50 easy on :60

2 x 50 on :40 (FAST!)

4 x 25 on :20 (FAST!)]

Cooldown:

400, alternating between 25 kick/25 drill/50 swim

*4,400 total*

B:

Warm-up:

500, alternating between 75 swim/25 kick

8 x 50 on :60 (kick HARD on wall between intervals)

Main set:

3 x 100 swim on 2:00

3 x 100 swim on 1:55

3 x 100 swim on 1:50

3 x 100 swim on 1:45

50 easy recovery

4 x 100 pull on 2:00 (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

4 x [50 easy on 1:10

6×25 on :30 (FAST!)]

Cooldown:

200 easy

*3,500 total*

C:

Warm-up:

500, alternating between 75 swim/25 kick

Main set:

6 x 50 w/ 10 sec rest (build each 50)

3 x [100 swim easy w/:10 rest

2 x 100 swim FAST! w/:10 rest)

4 x 100 pull w/ 15 sec rest (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

Cooldown:

100 easy

*2,200 total*

