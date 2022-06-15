One Hour Workout: Two-Minute Run Intervals

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week’s run workout comes from USA Triathlon-certified coach Mike Portman of Portman Coaching. “Early in the triathlon training cycle, the base phase is the majority of training,” Portman says. “However, some small bits of intensity can train the body and mind to adapt more quickly for later in the season when intensity builds.”

Short intervals can also help as the season progresses, especially mid-season, when triathletes sometimes fall into a Zone 3 plateau. If you find yourself doing all your workouts at more or less the same intensity, this one-hour session can help re-introduce those punchy bursts of speed. These short sessions are just enough to get you into a different gear, but not enough to wipe you out completely.

Portman recommends to not do these two-minute hard intervals at an all-out pace, but a steady 5K effort. “Make sure that it is kept in check because, for most, the body is not in good enough shape yet for that extra gear,” he says. As you pick up speed for each interval, focus on your form. This becomes particularly important as you hit the final intervals of the day – if you discover that it’s hard to maintain good running technique as you become more fatigued, that’s a good sign you need to do a bit of strength work to bolster your running form.

One Hour Workout: Two-Minute Intervals

Warm-up

15 min easy build to moderate effort

Main Set

5x

(2 min at 5K effort, 5 min mod)

Cool-down

10 min easy jog