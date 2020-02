Thisplan from top coach Jim Vance is ideal for the triathlete who struggles to translate their training successes on race day.

This Olympic triathlon training schedule and plan is for someone who had done triathlon before, but struggles to get the stress/rest balance right. If you struggle to translate your training success to race day, then this plan will help you solve that. This plan will help athletes to progress workouts properly, and show up to the start line healthy and ready to perform.

Meet Your Coach

Jim Vance is a San Diego-based coach and author of Triathlon 2.0 and Run with Power. He’s also the head coach for Formula Endurance, a USA Triathlon High Performance Team that focuses on junior development.

NOTE: If an athlete doesn’t show consistent improvement in this Olympic triathlon training schedule, a full day of recovery should be included each week.

Key

Swim Base: Aerobic interval, can complete the distance and still have about 3-5 secs of recovery for every 100 yards in the interval’s distance

Pull: Use pull buoy and/or paddles

Moderate: A mostly aerobic effort

Aerobic: An effort which can be sustained for many hours

Steady: Continuous effort, not broken up

Tempo: An effort which is higher than Aerobic, but sustainable for over an hour

Transition Run: A run to be completed immediately following a bike effort SR: Seconds Rest

MR: Minutes Rest

Olympic Triathlon Training Schedule

Week 1: Race Specific

Total Hours: 9:45

Monday

SWIM

30 mins., Easy continuous swim, 10 mins. pull

Tuesday

BIKE

60 mins., FTP Test

Wednesday

SWIM

45 mins., Aerobic

MS: 3 x 400 easy, aerobic effort 20-30 SR

5 x 100 descend 1-5 20-30 SR

RUN

30 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4mins., walk 1min.

Thursday

RUN

30 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Friday

BIKE

2 hrs., Endurance

Easy to moderate

Saturday

SWIM

45 mins., Swim test

MS: 15 mins. best possible distance

RUN

45 mins., Run test

MS: 30 mins. best possible distance

Sunday

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Week 2: Race Specific

Monday

SWIM

30 mins., Easy

Continuous swim, 10 mins. pull

Tuesday

BIKE

90 mins., Cadence

MS: 6 x (5 mins. at 60-70 rpm 5 mins. at 80-90 rpm 5 mins. at 110 – 120 rpm)

Wednesday

SWIM

60 mins., Aerobic

MS: 3 x 500 easy, aerobic effort 20-30 SR 5 x 100 descend 1-5 20-30 SR

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1 min.

Thursday

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Friday

BIKE

2:30, Endurance

Easy to moderate

Saturday

SWIM

45 mins., Easy

MS: 15 x 100 easy to mod. 30 SR

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Sunday

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Week 3: Race Specific

Monday

SWIM

40 mins., Easy

Continuous swim, 10 mins. pull

Tuesday

BIKE

60 mins., Tempo

MS: 3 x 10 mins. be- low race pace 2 MR

Wednesday

SWIM

60 mins., Aerobic

MS: 3 x 600 easy, aerobic effort 20-30 SR

5 x 100 descend 1-5 20-30 SR

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Thursday

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Friday

Brick

3:15 total

BIKE

3 hrs., Endurance

Easy to moderate

RUN OFF THE BIKE

15 mins. as 10 mins. of 30 secs. easy/30 secs. fast 5 mins. build

Saturday

SWIM

45 mins., Easy

MS: 15 x 100 easy to mod. 30 SR

RUN

50 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Sunday

REST DAY

Week 4: Race Specific

Monday

SWIM

30 mins., Easy

Continuous swim, 10 mins. pull

RUN

30 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Tuesday

BIKE

90 mins., Cadence

MS: 6 x (5 mins. at 60-70 rpm 5 mins. at 80-90 rpm 5 mins. at 110 – 120 rpm)

Wednesday

SWIM

45 mins., Aerobic

MS: 3 x 400 easy, aerobic effort 20-30 SR

5 x 100 descend 1-5 20-30 SR

RUN

30 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Thursday

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Friday

Brick: 2:30 total

BIKE

2 hrs., Endurance

Easy to moderate

RUN OFF THE BIKE

30 mins., build

Saturday

SWIM

45 mins., Easy

MS: 15 x 100 easy to mod. 30 SR

RUN

50 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Sunday

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Week 5: Recovery

Monday

SWIM

40 mins., Easy

Continuous swim, 10 mins. pull

Tuesday

Brick: 1:30 total

BIKE

60 mins., Tempo

MS: 4 x 10 mins. below race pace 2 MR

RUN OFF THE BIKE

15 mins. as 10 mins. of 30 secs. easy/30 secs. fast 5 mins. build to fast last 1 min.

Wednesday

SWIM

60 mins., Aerobic

MS: 3 x 600 easy, aerobic effort 20- 30 SR

5 x 100 descend 1-5 20-30 SR

RUN

40 mins., Tempo

MS: 3 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog, 2 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog, 1 min. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog, 10 mins. build to strong

Thursday

RUN

40 mins. Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Friday

Brick: 1:50 total

BIKE

1:20 Aero race effort

MS: 3 x 8 mins. at race effort, 2 MR 30 mins. steady

RUN OFF THE BIKE

30 mins., build

Mile 1: Aerobic

Mile 2 Threshold

Mile 3: Fast

Saturday

SWIM

45 mins., Easy

MS: 15 x 100 easy to mod. 30 SR

RUN

60 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Sunday

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Week 6: Sharpen

Monday

SWIM

40 mins., Easy

Continuous swim, 10 mins. pull

Tuesday

BIKE

60 mins., Tempo

MS: 4 x 10 mins. below race pace 2 MR

Wednesday

SWIM

60 mins., Race pace

MS: 3 x 200 at race intensity 15 SR 800 pull

RUN

60 mins., Tempo

MS: 2 x

(3 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog 2 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog 1min. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog) 10 mins. build to strong

Thursday

SWIM

45 mins., Optional recovery

MS: 4 x 500 easy, slight build to #4

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Friday

Brick: 2 hrs. total

BIKE

1:30 Aero race effort

MS: 4 x 8 mins. at race effort, 2 MR

30 mins. steady

RUN OFF THE BIKE

30 mins., build

Mile 1: Aerobic

Mile 2: Threshold

Mile 3: Fast

Saturday

SWIM

45 mins., Moderate

MS: 15 x 100 moderate 30 SR

RUN

60 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Sunday

REST DAY

Week 7: Race Specific

Monday

SWIM

40 mins., Easy

Continuous swim, 10 mins. pull

Tuesday

Brick: 1:15 total

BIKE

60 mins., Tempo

MS: 3 x 10 mins. below race pace 2 MR

RUN OFF THE BIKE

15 mins. easy

Wednesday

SWIM

60 mins., Race pace

MS: 2 x (3 x 200 at race intensity 15 SR) 800 pull

RUN

60 mins., Tempo

MS: 3 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog 2 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog 1 min. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog 10 mins. build to strong

Thursday

SWIM

45 mins., Optional recovery

MS: 4 x 500 easy, slight build to #4

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Friday

Brick: 2 hrs. total

BIKE

1:30 Aero race effort

MS: 4 x 8 mins. at race effort, 2 MR 30 mins. steady

RUN OFF THE BIKE

30 mins., easy

Saturday

SWIM

45 mins., Moderate

MS: 15 x 100 moderate. 30 SR

RUN

60 mins., Surges build

Every 4th minute, surge

Build every 10 mins.

Sunday

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Week 8: Race Specific

Monday

SWIM

50 mins., Easy

Continuous swim, 20 mins. pull

Tuesday

Brick: 1:30 total

BIKE

60 mins., Tempo

MS: 4 x 10 mins. below race pace 2 MR

RUN OFF THE BIKE

30 mins., Tempo

Repeat: 1min. fast 1min. walk 1min. easy

Wednesday

SWIM

60 mins., Race pace

MS: 3 x (3 x 200 at race intensity 15 SR) 800 pull

RUN

60 mins., Tempo

MS: 2 x (3 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog 2 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog 1 min. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog) 10 mins. build to strong

Thursday

SWIM

45 mins., Optional recovery

MS: 5 x 500 easy, slight build to #5

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Friday

Brick: 2 hrs. total

BIKE

1:30 Aero race effort

MS: 5 x 8 mins. at race effort, 2 MR

30 mins. steady

RUN OFF THE BIKE:

30 mins. build

Saturday

SWIM

45 mins., Moderate

MS: 15 x 100 HARD. 30 SR

RUN

60 mins., Surges build

Every 4th minute, surge

Build every 10 mins.

Sunday

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Week 9: Race Specific

Monday

SWIM

50 mins., Easy

Continuous swim, 20 mins. pull

Tuesday

Brick: 1:45 total

BIKE

1:15, Tempo

MS: 5 x 10 mins. below race pace 2 MR

RUN OFF THE BIKE

30 mins., Tempo

Repeat: 1min. fast 1min. walk 1min. easy

Wednesday

SWIM

60 mins., Race pace

MS: 3 x (3 x 200 at race intensity 15 SR) 800 pull

RUN

60 mins., Tempo

MS: 2 x

(3 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog 2 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog 1min. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 sec. jog) 10 mins. build to strong

Thursday

SWIM

45 mins., Optional recovery

MS: 5 x 500 easy, slight build to #5

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Friday

Brick: 2:15 total

BIKE

1:45 Aero race effort

MS: 6 x 8 mins. at race effort, 2 MR 30 mins. steady

RUN OFF THE BIKE

2 x 15 mins. build

Saturday

SWIM

45 mins., Moderate

MS: 15 x 100 HARD. 30 SR

RUN

60 mins., Tempo

MS: 3 x

(8 mins. at half marathon pace 1min. walk 1min. easy jog)

Sunday

REST DAY

Week 10: Race Specific

Monday

SWIM

50 mins., Easy

Continuous swim, 20 mins. pull

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Tuesday

BIKE

60 mins., FTPTest

Wednesday

SWIM

60 mins., Race pace

MS: 2 x (3 x 200 at race intensity 15 SR) 800 pull

RUN

60 mins., Tempo

MS: 2 x

(3 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog, 2 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog 1 min. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog) 10 mins. build to strong

Thursday

SWIM

45 mins., Optional recovery

MS: 5 x 500 easy, slight build to #5

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Friday

Brick: 2 hrs. total

BIKE

1:30 Aero race effort

MS: 4 x 8 mins. at race effort, 2 MR 30 mins. steady

RUN OFF THE BIKE

2 x 15 mins. build

Saturday

SWIM

45 mins., Swim test

MS: 15 mins. best possible distance

RUN

60 mins., Tempo

MS: 3 x

(8 mins. at half marathon pace 1min. walk 1min. easy jog)

Sunday

REST DAY

Week 11: Recovery

Monday

SWIM

60 mins., Easy

Continuous swim, 30 mins. pull

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Tuesday

BIKE

60 mins., Intervals

MS: 3 x

(3 mins. hard, 3 MR 2 mins. hard, 2 MR 1min. hard, 1 MR)

Increase cadence each set

Wednesday

SWIM

60 mins., Race pace

MS: 100 Base, 4 x 50 desc. 1-4

200 base, 4 x 50 base

300 base, 4 x 50 desc. 1-4

400 base, 4 x 50 IM

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Thursday

RUN

40 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Friday

Brick: 2:15 total

BIKE

1:45 Aero race effort

MS: 6 x 8 mins. at race effort, 2 MR 30 mins. steady

RUN OFF THE BIKE

2 x 15 mins. build

Saturday

SWIM

45 mins., Moderate

MS: 15 x 100 HARD. 30 SR

RUN

60 mins., Moderate

4 x (14 mins. moderate, 1min. walk)

Sunday

REST DAY

Week 12: Sharpen

Monday

SWIM

60 mins., Easy

Continuous swim, 30 mins. pull

RUN

45 mins., Tempo

MS: 3 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog, 2 mins. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog, 1min. fast, 30 secs. walk, 90 secs. jog

Tuesday

BIKE

60 mins., Easy

Wednesday

SWIM

45 mins., Race pace

MS: 100 Base, 4 x 50 desc. 1-4

200 base, 4 x 50 base 300 base, 4 x 50 desc. 1-4

400 base, 4 x 50 IM

RUN

30 mins., Easy

MS: Run 4 mins., walk 1min.

Thursday

REST DAY

Friday

Brick: 1:05 total

SWIM

15-20 mins.

BIKE

30 mins.

RUN OFF THE BIKE

15 mins. 3-4 short efforts on each

Saturday

RACE DAY

Sunday

CELEBRATE