Rock Your First Olympic Triathlon with This 16-Week Training Plan

This is your bare-bones Olympic triathlon training plan — the minimal training you need to do to complete such as race without suffering inordinately. It is well suited to beginning triathletes who want to start with an Olympic distance race, and to any triathlete who wants or needs to prepare for such a race with a low-volume training plan. Because of its versatility, this plan is Triathlete‘s most popular Olympic triathlon training plan. There are only 6 scheduled workouts a typical week: 2 swims, 2 rides, and 2 runs. In weeks 2, 4, 6, and 8, a 10-minute transition run is tacked onto the end of Saturday’s bike ride. In weeks 10 and 14, a bike-run brick workout takes the place of Sunday’s run.

The Olympic triathlon training plan is 16 weeks in length. The base phase is six weeks long and the build and peak phases five weeks apiece. Weeks 4, 8, and 12 are recovery weeks and the final one is a taper week. An optional tune-up sprint triathlon is scheduled for week 12. If you don’t have the opportunity to do one, do a brick workout instead. It begins with 1,600 yards of swimming, 1 hour of cycling, and 50 minutes of running in Week 1. It peaks with 3,000 yards of swimming, 3 hours and 5 minutes of cycling, and 1 hour and 41 minutes of running in Week 15. Happy training!

Olympic Triathlon Training Plan

Week 1

The first 6 weeks of this Olympic triathlon training plan comprise the base phase of training. The primary objectives of this phase are to build your aerobic capacity and endurance and prepare your body to handle the high-intensity training to come in the build phase.

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim: 800 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI (Rest Interval)=0:10

MS: 2 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Foundation Bike: 30 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Run: 25 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Base: 800 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 2 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 30 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Foundation Run: 25 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 2

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base: 900 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI (Rest Interval)=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Foundation Bike: 45 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Run: 30 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Base: 900 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 45 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Transition Run: 10 Minutes

MS: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity immediately following today’s bike workout

Sunday

Foundation Run: 30 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 3

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base: 1000 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI (Rest Interval)=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Foundation Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Foundation Run: 35 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 15 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Fartlek + Sprint: 1000 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 (25 easy/25 hard) easy = moderate aerobic intensity, hard = threshold intensity, RI=0:10

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Foundation Run: 35 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 15 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Olympic Triathlon Training Plan: Week 4

This week is a recovery week in your Olympic triathlon training plan: your training is reduced to enable your body to fully absorb your recent training and prepare for the harder training to come.

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base: 800 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI (Rest Interval)=0:10

MS: 2 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Bike Short Hill Climbs: 45 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 4 x 1-minute hill climbs @ speed intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 45 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Fartlek Run: 30 Minutes

WU: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 6 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with enough active recovery to reach total workout time of 30 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Fartlek + Sprint: 900 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 (25 build/25 descend) start @ moderate aerobic intensity, build to threshold intensity, RI=0:10

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 30 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Transition Run: 10 Minutes

MS: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity immediately following today’s bike workout

Sunday

Foundation Run: 30 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 5

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base: 1100 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 5 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Bike Short Hill Climbs: 50 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 5 x 1-minute hill climbs @ speed intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 50 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Fartlek Run: 30 Minutes

WU: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 8 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with enough active recovery to reach total workout time of 30 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Fartlek + Sprint: 1100 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 (25 easy/25 hard) easy = moderate aerobic intensity, hard = threshold intensity, RI=0:10

4 x 25 @ speed intensity, RI=0:20

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Foundation Run: 40 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 6

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base: 1200 Yards

Wednesday

Bike Short Hill Climbs: 55 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 6 x 1-minute hill climbs @ speed intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 55 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Fartlek Run: 35 Minutes

WU: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 8 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with enough active recovery to reach total workout time of 35 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: Run 5 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Fartlek + Sprint: 1100 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 (25 build/25 descend) start @ moderate aerobic intensity, build to threshold intensity, RI=0:10

8 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Transition Run: 10 Minutes

MS: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity immediately following today’s bike workout

Sunday

Foundation Run: 45 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Olympic Triathlon Training Plan: Week 7

The next 5 weeks of this Olympic triathlon training plan constitute the build phase. In this phase you will continue to develop your endurance with longer weekend workouts while boosting your aerobic capacity and resistance to high-intensity fatigue with workouts at threshold intensity and above.

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base + Lactate: 1275 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

5 x 75 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:45

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Bike Long Hill Climbs: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 x 5-minute hill climbs @ VO2max intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Run Lactate Intervals: 32 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 12 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with 30-second active recoveries @ low aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1200 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1:15

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

MS: 55 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

Sunday

Foundation Run: 50 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 30 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 8

This week is a recovery week.

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base + Lactate: 1000 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 2 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 75 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:45

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Bike Lactate Intervals: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 x 3-minute intervals @ VO2max intensity on flat or rolling terrain with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Run Lactate Intervals: 32 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 12 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with 30-second active recoveries @ low aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 900 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 2 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1 Hour

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Transition Run: 10 Minutes

MS: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity immediately following today’s bike workout

Sunday

Foundation Run: 45 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 9

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base + Lactate: 1350 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

6 x 75 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:45

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Bike Long Hill Climbs: 1:05

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 3 x 5-minute hill climbs @ VO2max intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour and 5 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Run Lactate Intervals: 34 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 14 x 30 seconds @ VO2max intensity with 30-second active recoveries @ low aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1400 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1:15

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

MS: 55 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic pace

Sunday

Foundation Run: 55 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 35 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 10

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base + Lactate: 1350 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

6 x 75 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:30

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Bike Lactate Intervals: 1:15

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 4 x 3-minute intervals @ VO2max intensity on flat or rolling terrain with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour and 15 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Run Lactate Intervals: 36 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 8 x 1 minute @ VO2max intensity with 1-minute active recoveries @ low aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1400 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:30

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Brick Workout: 1:20

WU: Bike 1 hour @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Foundation Run: 40 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 11

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base + Lactate: 1350 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

6 x 75 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:20

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Bike Long Hill Climbs: 1:10

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 4 x 5-minute hill climbs @ VO2max intensity with enough recovery to reach total workout time of 1 hour and 10 minutes (including warm-up and cool-down)

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Run Lactate Intervals: 40 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: 10 x 1 minute @ VO2max intensity with 1-minute active recoveries @ low aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1400 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:20

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1:30

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Long Run: 1:05

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 45 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Olympic Triathlon Training Plan: Week 12

The final five weeks of this olympic distance triathlon training plan are the peak phase of training. In this phase your training gets more race-specific with tempo workouts in cycling and running, longer workouts generally, and bike-run brick workouts (and an optional sprint triathlon in Week 12).

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base + Lactate: 1100 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 2 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 75 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:45

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Tempo Bike: 45 Minutes

WU: 8 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 x 10 minutes @ threshold intensity with 10 minutes active recovery

CD: 7 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Tempo Run: 30 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: Run 10 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1200 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Recovery Bike: 20 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ recovery intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ recovery intensity

Sunday

Sprint Triathlon

If you can’t find a sprint triathlon to participate in today, do a sprint triathlon time trial as part of this Olympic triathlon training plan on your own instead.

Swim 800

Bike 12 miles

Run 3 miles

Week 13

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base + Lactate: 1500 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

5 x 100 @ VO2max intensity, RI=1:00

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Tempo Bike: 55 Minutes

WU: 17 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 22 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: 16 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Tempo Run: 32 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: Run 12 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1500 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 300 @ threshold intensity, RI=1:00

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1:45

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Long Run: 1:05

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 45 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 14

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base + Lactate: 1500 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

5 x 100 @ VO2max intensity, RI=1:00

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Tempo Bike: 55 Minutes

WU: 17 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 22 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: 16 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Tempo Run: 32 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: Run 12 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1500 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 300 @ threshold intensity, RI=1:00

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Foundation Bike: 1:45

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 25 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Long Run: 1:05

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 45 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Week 15

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base + Lactate: 1500 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 4 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

5 x 100 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:30

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Tempo Bike: 1:05

WU: 21 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 24 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: 20 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Tempo Run: 36 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: Run 16 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 1500 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 3 x 300 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:30

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Long Bike: 2 Hours

WU: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 1 hour and 40 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Sunday

Long Run: 1:05

WU: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: Run 45 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Olympic Triathlon Training Plan: Week 16

This week is a taper week in your Olympic triathlon training plan: your training is reduced to ensure you’re rested and ready to perform on race day.

Monday

Rest day

Tuesday

Swim Base + Lactate: 1100 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 2 x 100 @ moderate aerobic intensity, RI=0:05

4 x 75 @ VO2max intensity, RI=0:45

4 x 25 kick, RI=0:15

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Wednesday

Tempo Bike: 45 Minutes

WU: 8 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

MS: 2 x 10 minutes @ threshold intensity with 10 minutes active recovery

CD: 7 minutes @ moderate aerobic intensity

Thursday

Tempo Run: 30 Minutes

WU: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

MS: Run 10 minutes @ threshold intensity

CD: Run 10 minutes @ low aerobic intensity

Friday

Swim Threshold + Sprint: 900 Yards

WU: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

4 x 25 drills, RI=0:10

MS: 2 x 200 @ threshold intensity, RI=0:45

CD: 200 @ low aerobic intensity

Saturday

Recovery Bike: 20 Minutes

WU: 10 minutes @ recovery intensity

CD: 10 minutes @ recovery intensity

Sunday

This is the end of your Olympic distance triathlon training plan. Happy race day!