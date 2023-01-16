For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Welcome to week three of Triathlete‘s Multisport Mobility Bootcamp! In the first two weeks of this program, you built your mind-to-muscle connection and learned to properly engage the muscles needed for the testing movements. This week, you’re going to work on building strength, coordination, and dynamic tempo with trunk control.

However, note that some athletes need a little more time to cement the basics of the movement patterns. If you found that you were still having trouble steering your hips with control during the week 2 plan, you may want to do another round of those sessions before moving on. You’ll have a chance to be more dynamic next week once you have more control.

Multisport Mobility Bootcamp: Week 3

Sets & Reps:

Session 1: 4 x 20-40 seconds with 1-minute rest

Session 2: 4 x 20-40 seconds with 1-minute rest

Session 3: Testing – Repeat the original testing movements, but this time do 3 circuits of 40 seconds, (with 1-minute rest), seeing if you can beat your original pace.

Warm Up: Movement Improvement

I have a free library of mobility options that are great for warming up for your strength sessions. We like to make mobility a daily habit. You can take the mobility test to see where your specific mobility restrictions are, or just pick a few movements from the library to do as a warmup.

Movement 1: Pogos

Pogos are going to directly address the ankle function needed for the jump rope test, but require a little less coordination. This will give you some space to think about being as quick as possible off the ground. You’ll start with a resistance band anchored to a wall or door. Step into the band and lean forward slightly so you’re engaging your glutes and pressing your hips into the band. Pop off the ground like you’re doing a jump rope. Keep your hips and knees stiff, trying to hinge mostly at the ankles. Maintain controlled, continuous breathing throughout your set. If you lose control of your breathing, your form will follow. We encourage you to give about 75% effort in the first set to “prime” your body. In the following sets you can build your speed!

Movement 2: Single Leg Hip Thrusters

Start with your shoulders supported on a bench or couch, and the rest of your body off of the support. To find the right position you can do a couple of double leg reps to get the feeling. Your feet should be planted so that when you go into a hip bridge, your knee is at a 90-degree angle. This is a single-leg movement, so to start the reps you’ll need to lift one leg. Make sure that in your lifted leg you are keeping your toe pulled up, your knee at a 90-degree angle pulled toward your chest. To avoid hyperextending your lower back, look at a point on the wall in front of you throughout the entire movement. Then, breathe in through your nose as you lower your hips down, and breathe out strong as you lift back up into a bridge position, keeping your opposite leg up the whole time. You can make this more challenging by supporting a dumbbell on the grounded leg.

Movement 3: Side Plank Leg Lift (Dynamic)

You’ll start by marking a line (with tape, chalk, etc.) on the wall at the height of the bony prominence on the upper end of your femur (the greater trochanter, see video for a visual). This line is crucial to making sure you’re getting the proper range of motion during the movement. To perform the movement, you’ll start in a side plank with your feet below the mark on the wall. Then, in a controlled motion, lift your top leg until it reaches the mark on the wall and then lower your leg back to starting position. Breathe out strong as you lift your leg, and in through your nose on the way down. Many athletes have a tendency to lose connection in their hips when they get fatigued in a side plank. You may notice that if you sit your hips back, it becomes significantly harder to reach the mark on the wall. So, keep your hips engaged and in line.

Movement 4: Hand Release Push Ups

You’ll start laying on the floor, face down, with your hands planted right by your ribs. Throughout the whole movement, you want to keep your chin and chest in line. Lift your hands off the floor in this position, squeezing between your shoulder blades to get full range of motion. Then, plant your hands firmly on the ground right next to your ribs. Your elbows should be at a 45-degree angle. With good bracing, your hips should rise with your shoulders, instead of your shoulders rising first. Breathe out strong as you push the ground away. When you get to the top of the movement, lock out your arms and press through your shoulders to get full range of motion. As you lower yourself down, stay in control, bending with your arms and nothing else.

Movement 5: Copenhagen Progression

To start, you will need a bench or chair that is about a foot and a half off the ground. You’re going to be in a side plank position, with your elbow firm on the ground, and your top leg propped on the bench or chair. You can change the difficulty by propping up more or less of your leg. For example, if you supported your thigh just above the knee on the bench, that would be the easiest version of this movement. With your bottom edge of your bottom foot touching the ground you’ll begin the movement by squeezing through your inner thighs as you breathe out strong while lifting up until your body is in a straight line and your legs squeeze around the bench or chair. Be aware that your hips are level and forward, not spilling up or down. Breathe in through your nose as you return to the starting position.

Movement 6: Levitation Lunge Progression

Your single-leg level-changing skills will start to improve with this movement. The objective is to progress to doing a levitation lunge, in which you balance on one foot while you gently lower your other knee to the ground. Breathe out strong as you push the ground away, and in through your nose on the way down. Some people may find this to be challenging, so we’ve made a couple modifications that will gradually progress you toward that goal. The simplest version is to use hand support, which involves holding onto a solid object while lowering yourself into the lunge position and standing back up. Each time, try to utilize less hand support. Another option is to stack plates or books (or anything you have) high enough that you can touch the stack with your knee. Lower the stack’s height gradually until you can perform the movement to the floor.

In each of these variants, there are a few pointers to remember. First, focus on keeping even pressure on the tripod of your foot (big toe, little toe, heel), this will help with your balance and keep your knee from caving in. This is important as we need to strengthen stability in the knee for our running and bike mechanics. Even if it takes longer to progress the movement, keep your knee “not in” the entire time. Second, try to push up and down in a straight line. It can be tempting to push your rear leg out and lean heavily over your grounded leg, but the optimal position is to have your head and chest over the grounded foot.

