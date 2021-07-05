Mental Health Resources for Triathletes

Physical performance is not merely a physical feat. For athletes to perform at their very best, whether at the age-group level or in elite competition, they also have to home their mental skills. And that means an athlete’s mental health needs must be addressed. The evidence is clear that mind and body work in tandem. Though many assume endurance athletes, who are flush with feel-good endorphins from hours spent training, are immune from mental health issues like depression, anxiety, substance abuse, or eating disorders, the numbers tell a different story. Mental illness affects 20% of the general population in the U.S., but one study shows 37% of endurance athletes report being diagnosed with mental illness, and 46% showed risk factors for mental health issues.

In the latest installment of the Endurance Geeks series, researchers outline why mental health issues are more prevalent in endurance athletes, what keeps athletes from seeking help, and how the endurance community can leverage their strengths to change the conversation about mental health.

Looking for practical mental health guidance? The following mental health resources can help address the unique needs of athletes.

RELATED: Mental Health Used to be Taboo in Sports. These Researchers Are Changing That.

Mental Health Resources for Athletes and Coaches

General Mental Health Resources

Crisis Hotlines:

Additional Info on Mental Health for Triathletes