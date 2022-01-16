Members Can Get Access Now to All The Benefits of Team Triathlete

The rumors are true: To better connect with our members and let our members connect with each other, we’re launching our first-ever Team Triathlete.

It’s a club, it’s a community, it’s a place for advice and fun and giveaways and training partners. And it’s more.

We want to make sure all of our members understand how to get the full benefits of Team Triathlete, so we’re outlining them in detail below. Our hope is this first class of team athletes starts training together for the first races of the year. Our focus right now will be primarily on the first big 70.3s of the North American season on April 2 & 3, because we know the majority of you all are training for 70.3—but, of course, anyone is welcome to join whether you’re racing soon or not all right now!

An important note: While all Triathlete and Outside+ members can get access to the Team Triathlete community, to get all the benefits available you do need to be a full Outside+ member.

Everything you get with Team Triathlete

Our hope is all of the athletes preparing for 70.3 will be able to start the 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 course together on Jan. 24—ten weeks until the first big North American races of the year. You can follow along each week with the interactive course, download the training plan from the course, or log your training in Today’s Plan. (Outside+ benefit)

For the major North American races, you’ll also get a FinisherPix photo package each year. To access your FinisherPix photos, click on your profile in the top right corner up there, click on “My Perks,” and scroll down to “Events and Photos” to redeem your promo code. For those athletes racing in Oceanside or Galveston, we’ll also have some extra special video perks. (Outside+ benefit)

One of the biggest benefits is access to the Team Triathlete community on Slack. As a Triathlete or Outside+ member, you can join the Team Triathlete Slack community using this invite link.

The first 150 people to join the community (and let us know you’re there by introducing yourself in the #intros channel) will get a Team Triathlete swag bag and automatically be entered to win one of these three prizes: Jetblack Volt smart trainer and Jetblack Turn Riser trainer block Wahoo Rival smartwatch and six-month subscription to Wahoo SYSTM Zygo underwater audio system

Once you’re in the Team Triathlete Slack community, be sure to pay attention to the #general channel where we’ll be announcing the dates of Q&As with expert coaches, bike fitters, nutritionists, sports psychologists, and pros. Here’s who’s lined up right now—with more coming: World champion & Olympian Andy Potts Founder of Feisty Menopause Selene Yeager U.S. Paralympic physical therapist Shefali Mathur Skratch nutritionist Colette Vartanian Sports psychologist Cory Nyamora Ironman champion Matt Hanson Elite coach Jim Vance Acme Bicycle owner & bike fitter Jon Blyer

We’ll also have weekly questions and opportunities for members to test new gear

And to bring the internet team fun into real life, we’ll have in-person meet-ups (announced in the Slack community) for some of the big early season races.

Plus, there’ll be more fun along the way. Welcome to the team.