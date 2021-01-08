Member Q&A: How to Build Better Habits—That Actually Stick

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Many of us started January with the goal of building healthier habits: better sleep and recovery habits, more well-rounded nutritional habits. We want to stop drinking so much, stop skipping workouts, stop doomscrolling our phones. How did our habits become our habits in the first place, though? And what do we need to do to break bad habits and build new ones?

We’ve created a collection of guides to help you understand how to build healthy habits and walk you through the steps in a few key areas. But now as we approach that mid-point of January and all the good intentions start to slip away: Join us for a Q&A with mental endurance coach Vanessa Foerster, who helped develop the mental skills habits module in our healthy habits guide.

RSVP here and join us on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. MT for a Q&A on habits, building better habits, what is required to create or break a “habit loop,” and how to build a strong foundation for your goals.

Vanessa Foerster is a Kona qualifying triathlete and a certified life coach, who understands the unique mental challenges triathletes face and what it takes to build a healthy foundation for emotional and physical success. She’s here to help you build the mental endurance and habits necessary to achieve your goals.