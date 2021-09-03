Meal Plan: One Week of Anti-Inflammatory Eating
Want to prevent injury and recover better? Eat right with this healthy meal plan, packed with ingredients that reduce inflammation.
Eating for recovery is more than simply drinking a chocolate milk after your workout and putting your feet up in compression socks. If you’re serious about recovery (and you should be), it’s important to fill your meals with healthy, nutritious ingredients that help repair muscles after tough workouts. This health-supportive meal plan is packed with ingredients that reduce inflammation – turmeric, salmon, broccoli, kale, fresh herbs and ginger – while also being low in inflammation-causing refined carbs and sugar. This meal plan for athletes will help you reap the benefits of today’s training while setting you up for success tomorrow – all in the tastiest way possible.
Recipes for Anti-Inflammatory Recovery Meals
Golden Milk Smoothie
Ground turmeric adds anti- inflammatory power to this vibrant smoothie with coconut milk and warming spices. Get the recipe.
Curried Salmon Bowl
With chunks of wild salmon and fresh, nutritious kale, these gluten-free curry bowls are on the table in 30 minutes. Get the recipe.
Riced-Broccoli Buddha Bowl
We’ve taken broccoli and turned it into a rice substitute in this flavorful chicken bowl. Get the recipe.
Peach Ice Cream
Don’t have an ice-cream maker? No problem – this luscious and creamy iced treat can be made without one for the ultimate summer dessert. Get the recipe.
Broccoli, Kale & Cheddar Quiche with Savory Quinoa Crust
A cheesy quinoa crust makes a delicious, higher-protein swap for the traditional flour and butter quiche crust. Get the recipe.
Confetti Chickpea Grain Bowls with Lemon Herb Dressing
Buying precooked and frozen grains such as brown rice or quinoa makes it easy to add fiber to your meals without cooking them from scratch. Here, they’re tossed with chickpeas and an array of colorful veggies for a complete meal. Get the recipe.
Meal Plan
|Breakfast
|Lunch
|Dinner
|Monday
|1 serving Golden Milk Smoothie (save leftovers)
|1 Curried Salmon Bowl (save leftovers)
|1 Buddha Bowl (save leftovers); 1 serving Peach Ice Cream (save leftovers)
|Tuesday
|1 serving Broccoli, Kale & Cheddar Quiche (save leftovers)
|1 Buddha Bowl (leftovers)
|1 Curried Salmon Bowl (leftovers); 1 serving Peach Ice Cream (leftovers)
|Wednesday
|1 serving Golden Milk Smoothie (leftovers)
|1 serving Broccoli, Kale & Cheddar Quiche (leftovers)
|1 Buddha Bowl (leftovers); 2 servings Peach Ice Cream (leftovers)
|Thursday
|1 serving Broccoli, Kale & Cheddar Quiche (leftovers)
|1 Buddha Bowl (leftovers)
|1 Confetti Chickpea Grain Bowl (save leftovers); 1 serving Peach Ice Cream (leftovers)
|Friday
|1 serving Golden Milk Smoothie (save leftovers)
|2 servings Broccoli, Kale & Cheddar Quiche (leftovers)
|1 Confetti Chickpea Grain Bowl (leftovers); 1 serving Peach Ice Cream (leftovers)
|Saturday
|1 serving Golden Milk Smoothie (leftovers)
|1 Confetti Chickpea Grain Bowl (leftovers)
|1 Curried Salmon Bowl(leftovers); 1 serving Peach Ice Cream (leftovers)
|Sunday
|1 serving Broccoli, Kale & Cheddar Quiche (leftovers)
|1 Curried Salmon Bowl (leftovers)
|1 Confetti Chickpea Grain Bowl (leftovers); 1 serving Peach Ice Cream (leftovers)