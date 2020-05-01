Looking For A Race Or Goal? Try The Triathlete Challenge: At Home

Quarantine fatigue is setting in. We’re all getting a little stir crazy—full of pent-up energy and looking for some kind of goal to direct all that triathlete Type A focus towards. Well, we got you covered with an exciting virtual challenge for May, an awesome prize pack, and an amazing elite squadron of top coaches lined up to train you for the next month.

Welcome to the Triathlete Challenge: At Home

Over the next four weeks, starting on Monday, we have top coaches ready to build your weekly workouts towards a virtual Olympic-distance “triathlon” at the end of May. You can follow the plan to get prepared (or pick and choose), and you can share your workouts in either the Triathlete Challenge Facebook Group or in our Triathlete Magazine Strava Club. Then the last weekend in May, we’ll do the virtual challenge together. Over the course of three days (May 29-31) log your three legs of the challenge, either all at once or one at a time. There’s just one quirk: this “triathlon” will be strength-bike-run. (Full details at the bottom.)

For our beginner athletes: Build up to an Olympic-distance type of “race.”

For our more advanced athletes: Try a test set this weekend to see where you’re at in your 15-minute strength, 40K bike, 10K run—then see if you can improve over the course of four weeks.

PRIZES: We also have two prize packages to help two athletes stay healthy and fit during this time and get them ready to race when races start again. The prize packages will be awarded to two athletes who complete the virtual “triathlon” the last weekend of May. One prize package will go to someone who completes the challenge via the Strava Club and one will be awarded to someone participating via the Facebook Group. The prize packages include: a Strava Summit membership, a Giro Vanquish MIPS helmet, and a Roll Recovery R3 foot roller.

Here are the amazing coaches we have lined up to lead you through the next month and get you ready:

Mondays: Bike workouts – Coach Matt Bottrill (former British National Champ and elite cycling coach)

Tuesdays: Recovery and rehab

Wednesdays: Run workouts – Coach Ryan Bolton (Olympian and world-class level running and triathlon coach)

Thursdays: Mental skills and strategies

Fridays: Strength workouts – Kate Ligler (well-known, NASM-certified strength and conditioning coach for top athletes)

Saturdays: Brick workouts – the legendary Mark Allen

Sundays: Recipes and nutrition – pro triathlete Linsey Corbin (founder of athlete nutrition project Hazel & Blue)

They’ll be following this calendar/schedule as we build towards our challenge weekend, and we’ll be posting the daily workouts in the Facebook Group and on the Triathlete website. We’ll also be linking out to and keeping track of all the workouts here, so you can always refer back to this post for an organized list of workouts.

The Triathlete Challenge: At Home details

(Don’t worry if you don’t know how to do all these things; we’ll learn over the month)

Now get ready to go!