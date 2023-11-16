Longevity Secrets from Triathlon’s “Blue Zones”

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

A 2004 study introduced the concept of “blue zones,” an attempt to identify areas worldwide with a high proportion of residents at an advanced age and what factors might contribute to their longevity. While the scientific basis of the studies conducted so far is still up for debate, the question itself of whether there are universal environmental factors enabling longevity remains tantalizing and useful.

With more people participating and succeeding in triathlon and other endurance sports later in life, it’s tempting to ask how the “blue zones” concept might apply here. Are there specific countries with a higher density of super senior athletes? What factors might be universal among them? We took a quick look at these questions in hopes of understanding healthy aging in triathlon.

It’s worth saying right off the bat that this is not a rigorous scientific study finding causation. It’s an incredibly small sample size, small enough that even correlation is hard to assert. But despite that there are the makings of something here, the hint of a few factors that might be at play, some in line with the findings of broader blue zone studies and the takeaways below are worth exploring.

Blue Zones of Triathlon: Methods

First off, we limited this initial look to Ironman World Championship entrants, going through the lists from 2014 to 2023 to identify ten countries with the largest number of entrants aged 70+. Of those ten, we compared the proportion of entrants 70 and older to the total number of entrants from the same country, excluding pros, and ranked them to identify potential blue zones of triathlon.

In line with global life expectancy rankings for 2023, Japan emerged as the standalone leader with 9.43% of its entrants aged 70 or older. New Zealand was second at 3.20%, with Canada third at 2.79%. The U.S.A. was a close fourth at 2.50%, but the numbers dropped off quickly after that. Based on this ranking, we talked to five 2023 Ironman World Championships entrants in the 70-74 and 75-79 age groups from all four of the top-ranked countries about their histories, training, motivations, and lifestyle to try to identify commonalities that other “upper age groupers” might be able to use to add longevity to their own triathlon lives.

The people

Ryuji Nakagawa – Japan, Male 75-79, ~40 years in triathlon

John Reynolds – New Zealand, Male 70-74, 12 years in triathlon

Cullen Goodyear – Canada, Female 75-79, ~45 years in triathlon

Bob Knuckey – Canada, Male 75-79, 16 years in triathlon

Brian Kingsbury – U.S.A., Male 70-74, 13 years in triathlon

We talked to five 2023 Ironman World Championships entrants in the 70-74 and 75-79 age groups from all four of the top-ranked countries about their histories, training, motivations, and lifestyle to try to identify commonalities that other “upper age groupers” might be able to use to add longevity to their own triathlon lives. (Photo: Triathlete, Getty Images)

Triathlon Blue Zone Traits

All five interview subjects reported the following common traits of health and longevity in triathlon.

Racing Frequency

All five said they may do one or two Ironman-distance events a year, with two-to-four shorter distance or other types of races. Reynolds, who at one point had given up on the Ironman distance, had a slightly higher count of shorter-distance races, saying he typically does five or six non-Ironman events.

Off-Season

Training happens year-round without taking time completely off. Reynolds was again a slight exception, telling us that he did take time off after Nice this fall while he traveled in Europe, but is back at it now.

Run Training

While swim and bike practice habits varied, all run at least four times a week. In Reynolds’ case, this included days of stair running after swim and gym sessions.

Sleep

All five are in bed by 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. and sleep eight-to-nine hours per night. Reynolds was on the low end at six-to-eight hours and Goodyear on the high end at eight-to-ten hours. Most reported taking short afternoon naps as well.

Access to Training Areas

All live within easy access of places to train. Knuckey and Kingbury reside in rural areas and the other three in suburbs a short distance from natural environments suited to training.

Risk Aversion

All five reported avoiding or mitigating unnecessary risks as they get older, including riding more conservatively, intentionally training at a lower intensity, paying careful attention to shoe lifetime, substituting pool running, and generally listening to the messages their bodies send them.

Family

While domestic situations varied, all have at least one child living close enough to see on a frequent basis, from living together in the case of Reynolds and Nakagawa to a 90-minute drive in the case of Goodyear.

Social Life

All five identified the social aspect of triathlon as a motivation, in some cases the training with others, especially younger athletes, in others the chance to travel with friends and family members to races, and in others the people they meet through the sport. Kingsbury tied his volunteer activity on behalf of the Make-A-Wish Foundation to his triathlon motivation.

Religion

None of the athletes interviewed practices organized religion, but all described some expression of ideas like trying to live according to the Golden Rule, gratitude toward whatever makes it possible for them to keep going, and, in the case of Goodyear, a feeling of connection with something when she’s in Kona.

Creative Hobby

All have some kind of creative hobby outside of triathlon, Nakagawa makes origami jewelry, Knuckey tinkers with cars and builds model cars and trains from kits, Kingsbury scrapbooks, Goodyear works with wood as part of her interest in decorating and remodeling, and Reynolds has an affinity for DIY projects around the house. Indeed, diversifying your sense of self is a recommended strategy for healthy aging as an athlete.

An athlete races the Huntsman World Senior Games triathlon. (Photo: Susan Lacke/Triathlete)

Additional Triathlon Blue Zone Traits

Though not universally acknowledged across all five interviews, these themes emerged often enough to be noteworthy for athletes looking for the triathlon fountain of youth.

Regular Treatment

All but Goodyear said they get some kind of treatment, weekly deep tissue massage for Reynolds, bi-weekly physio or massage for Knuckey, occasional chiropractic treatment for Kingsbury, and electrical muscle stimulation for Nakagawa when he feels he needs it. The importance of finding a therapist who understands endurance athletes was a common theme.

Protein-Heavy Diet

Four of the five said they pay attention to getting plenty of protein, although the sources varied from fish and eggs for Nakagawa to a love of bacon for Knuckey to cheese and eggs for Kingsbury to “not full keto, but not far off” for Reynolds. Goodyear was the outlier, telling us that she felt “High protein doesn’t make sense.”

Alcohol

All but Kingsbury drink alcohol, and Knuckey, Goodyear and Nakagawa each say they typically have one or two cans of beer or cider or glasses of wine every night, while Reynolds has “a couple of beers a week” except during serious training. Nakagawa said the post-workout beer is one of his main motivations.

Aversion to Authority

Most expressed some kind of suspicion of the motivations of authority figures, with two saying organized religion is only interested in taking your money, two saying the same thing about the majority of medical doctors, one the same thing about coaches, and one extending that criticism to outgoing Ironman CEO Andrew Messick.

Public Health Insurance

Nakagawa, Reynolds, Goodyear, and Knuckey all hail from countries with national public health insurance, and along with having the highest proportion of over-70 Ironman World Championship entrants, their nations of Japan, New Zealand and Canada all rank in the top 19 worldwide for life expectancy in 2023. By comparison, the United States ranks 47th.

Strength Work

Knuckey, Goodyear, and Reynolds all reported doing gym sessions at least twice a week as part of their training regimen.

Diversity in Youth Sports

Goodyear, Nakagawa, and Reynolds all did sports other than running, swimming, or biking when young, especially ball sports. Both Goodyear and Nakagawa played soccer in high school, and Reynolds played rugby.

Dependence

Goodyear, Nakagawa, and Reynolds described triathlon as being essential to their lives, with Goodyear going so far as to call it an addiction.

Motivation

Knuckey, Nakagawa, and Reynolds described having issues with low motivation at times. All three also belong to clubs, are married, and work part-time. Interestingly, Kingsbury and Goodyear said they have no problems with motivation, mostly train solo, are divorced, and enjoy gardening.

No Coach

Kingsbury, Goodyear, and Nakagawa do not have a coach.

No Meat

Kingsbury, Goodyear, and Nakagawa generally abstain from meat, focusing on vegetables and eggs; Kingsbury and Goodyear also incorporate cheese and dairy into their diets, and Nakagawa is a heavy consumer of fish. Nakagawa did report eating meat before important races to boost his protein intake.

Lessons from the “blue zones” of triathlon can help athletes maintain their love of triathlon for a lifetime. (Photo: Susan Lacke/Triathlete)

Triathlon Blue Zones: What does it all mean?

As we said earlier, with such a small sample size you should avoid drawing any hard conclusions at this point, but it’s interesting that some of the traits shared by all five line up with those suggested in blue zone studies. Regular moderate physical activity is of course one of them, their regular training throughout the year combined with learning to moderate effort and minimize risk also fall in line with one of blue zones’ perceived commonalities. It’s easy to imagine how plenty of sleep and a hobby involving manual dexterity and creative thought could also contribute to their longevity.

The importance of both family and social interaction were also traits in common with the findings of major blue zones studies. The lack of religious practice was something of a surprise, but given the strength of the triathlon community this might relate to why triathlon clubs are growing increasingly popular, or the speculation in a pair of 2018 articles in The Guardian and Church Times about how Parkrun may be replacing in part the sense of community and shared experience people used to find in religious activity.

Although not directly related to the question of longevity, it’s fascinating that there seemed to be two distinct groups of personalities: One that self-described as sometimes lacking in motivation and showed a tendency toward interaction with others in training, family life and post-retirement working life; and one that self-described as highly motivated but also trended toward independence in the same areas.

The limited sample size here leaves the possibility of blue zones within triathlon as not much more than a glimmer on the horizon, but given the number of super seniors active in the sport the questions raised are ripe for exploration. How would things look if you included participants in long triathlons outside the Ironman World Championship? What about those in shorter distances? More data is needed to clarify whether something solid lies behind that glimmer of possibility, but even so the takeaways from five of the fastest super senior long-course triathletes in the world offer invaluable insight to everyone who could hope to follow their examples.