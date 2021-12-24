Become a Member

The off-season is a perfect time for a marathon—a Netflix marathon, that is. With winter weather and fewer workouts on the docket, we can’t wait to catch up on all of our favorite shows. But—spoiler alert—all of that sitting around is less than ideal. But fear not! You can easily implement a living room workout, says Corey Buhnerkempe, a personal trainer with Fit Society in Chandler, Arizona.

“If you’re going to binge-watch a show, at least throw some maintenance work in there to keep your muscles, tendons, and ligaments in good, healthy condition. TV time is great for squeezing in a few quick strength moves.”

Your Living Room Workout

Remote Control Bird Dog

living room workout

Your remote control just became bona-fide workout equipment.

  • Get on your hands and knees, with toes and palms pressing
    into the floor.
  • Pull your belly button to your spine, tightening your core.
  • Pick up the remote control with your right hand.
  • Simultaneously extend your right arm and left leg. While reading the episode summary on the screen, squeeze your glute.
  • Every time you push a button on the remote, lower your leg and arm into the original position and drop the remote.
  • Repeat this movement with the opposite side until you’ve made your final selection.

Opening Credits Glute Bridge

living room workout

Squeeze in these bridges during the theme song to start your show off right.

  • Lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet firmly on the ground.
  • Pull your shoulder blades back against the ground and tighten your core.
  • Extend one leg in the air, pointing the toe. Push through on the other foot, extending your hips into the air and squeezing your glutes at the top.
  • Hold for two seconds, then lower slowly. Perform five reps, then repeat on the other leg, continuing until the credits end.

Scene Change Air Squat

living room workout

When the camera cuts away, it’s time to squat.

  • Stand with feet shoulder width apart.
  • Keep a neutral spine and eyes on the TV screen.
  • Perform a squat, driving your butt back, keeping your knees forward. F Keep your knees from tracking over your toes, and continue dropping until your hips are below parallel.
  • Drive your heels into the ground and return to standing position, squeezing your glutes at the top. Repeat 20 times.

“Continue Watching?” Deadlift

living room workout

If you see this message, you’re really locked in.

  • Start in a standing position with your feet hip width apart, knees slightly bent.
  • Distributing the weight onto one foot, hinge at your hip, pushing your opposite leg back until your chest is parallel with the floor.
  • Drive your hips forward and return to standing, squeezing your glute at the top. Perform 12 reps, then repeat on the opposite leg. Do three sets on each leg before you click “Continue Watching.”

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2019 issue of Triathlete magazine.

