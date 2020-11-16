Live Workshop: Two More Essential Mental Muscles—Intensity and Focus

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. Join Already a member? Sign In

This Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. MT, Dr. Jim Taylor will lead an interactive workshop on training your mental muscles.

This virtual workshop will explore the two most important mental muscles during a race: intensity and focus. Intensity involves the amount of physical activation you feel before and during a race (on a range from sleep to sheer terror, staying relaxed in mind and body are the goal). Focus involves your ability to stay focused on what will help you perform your best (e.g., pace, technique) and avoid distractions that can hurt your efforts (e.g., negative self-talk, pain, other competitors).

Over the course of the hour, Dr. Jim Taylor will educate you on the importance of intensity and focus, and provide you with practical tools you can use—first in training to ingrain them and then on race day—to reach and maintain your ideal intensity and stay focused start to finish so you can perform your best and achieve your race goals.

RSVP for the workshop and bring your questions on Wednesday.

Dr. Taylor is an internationally recognized authority on the psychology of endurance sports. He’s been a consultant to USA Triathlon and works with Olympic, professional, and age-group endurance athletes in triathlon, cycling, running, swimming, and Nordic skiing. A former alpine ski racer who competed internationally, Jim is a 2nd degree black belt in karate, sub-3-hour marathoner, Ironman, and the author of 17 books, including Train Your Mind for Athletic Success: Mental Preparation for Achieving Your Sports Goals.