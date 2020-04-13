In the age of social distancing, we can still connect on Strava.

To give us all a place to see how we stack up (even without races) and do workouts together (even while we’re apart), we’ve launched a Triathlete Magazine Strava Club.

The club’s open to everyone. It’ll provide a place to connect with your fellow triathletes, compete for leaderboards, share your workouts and favorite training tips, and even see what the pros are doing in their training — Sarah True, Linsey Corbin, Tim Reed, Sarah Piampiano are all members of the Triathlete Strava Club.

And, as extra bonus, once you join and log your first workout, you can enter to win a Polar Vantage M bundle. (This bundle includes everything you need to train: a Polar Vantage M, Polar OH1 +, and a Polar bike mount.)

Just join our Strava Club, log your first workout, and enter here by May 10 for the chance to win.