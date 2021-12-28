Join Our January Challenge: The Do Something Streak

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Streaks are trendy. There are running streaks, strength streaks, elevation streaks. You can streak anything you want. The key to all of these is to do the thing you’re doing every day in a row—creating a streak where, for instance, you ran every single day for a month or for a year (or, in some extreme cases, for multiple years).

The challenge, of course, is this is not without its downsides.

Running streaks, by far the most popular, have never been a great idea for me. Too much running frequently leaves me injured or, at best, bored and annoyed. I started triathlon so I wouldn’t have to do the same thing every single day. For others, a gym streak is a bad idea to jump right into without some preliminary mobility and foundational work to build up a base.

And so we present you with a streak designed just for you and just for 2022: The Do Something Streak.

The rules are simple: Do some activity—any activity—for 30 minutes for 30 days starting Jan. 1. You can do more, you can do it fast, you can do it slow, you can do it solo or with friends, you can get creative or stick with swim-bike-run. Just do something!

Register for the streak by entering your email below to get daily workout suggestions (which we’ll also post on Triathlete each day) and to be entered to win one of three streak prizes. Winners will be chosen randomly one week in, halfway, and at the end from those who enter the Do Something Streak via the form below. (Full contest rules available here.)

Prizes to get you moving in 2022:

A pair of Hoka Tectonic X trail shoes

A three-month subscription to TrainerRoad

A pair of custom Magic5 goggles

Download the Do Something Streak calendar and mark off your days as we go. And share how it’s going with us on social using #dosomethingstreak.

Now get streaking!



