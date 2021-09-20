Ever wondered what it takes to stay at the top of your game in short-course racing? Well, now you can find out with this sneak peek at Georgia Taylor-Brown’s weekly training regime. Taylor-Brown won two medals at the Tokyo Games—silver in the women’s individual race and gold in the mixed relay—and she’s also the 2020 ITU world champion, so she clearly has a well-honed formula for success. This month she’s one of many short-course athletes racing the Super League Triathlon series: she finished second at the race in Jersey this past weekend (having finished second in London and Munich in the first two rounds) and she now heads into the fourth and final round in Malibu this weekend looking to build on these results.

Taylor-Brown said she prefers to keep her weekly training plan simple and, although it is designed for an elite athlete at the pinnacle of the sport, she said the structure of her week can be roughly applied to athletes of all abilities. Her tip for age groupers with less time? Focus on an equal measure of sessions for each discipline and be sure to balance out the intense sessions. That said, should you have one discipline that is clearly weaker than the others you might want to leave in an extra session to help shore up that weakness, she said.

Inside the Training Week of Olympic Silver Medalist Georgia Taylor-Brown

Monday

Swim (1 hour 45 minutes covering ~6,000m, aerobic session)

Ride (90 minutes to 2 hours easy ride)

Gym (1 hour)

Physio (1 hour)

Tuesday

Swim (90 minutes covering ~5,000m, VO2 session)

Run (75 minutes, hill repeats session)

Ride (45-60 minutes on the trainer to spin legs post-run)

Wednesday

Swim (75 minutes covering ~4,000m, aerobic session)

Ride (4 hours, easy and hilly)

Thursday

Swim (90 minutes covering ~5,000m, threshold session)

Run (50 minutes, easy)

Ride (2 hours, VO2/tempo session on bike circuit)

Friday

Swim (90 minutes covering ~6,000m, aerobic session)

Gym (1 hour)

Saturday

Run (75 minutes, grass session)

Ride (90 minutes to 2 hours, either on trainer or outside, easy spin)

Sunday

Ride (2 hours, session varies between sprints, VO2, threshold, hills, or tempo)

Run (75 minutes, easy)

