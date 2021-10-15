Become a Member

Injury Prevention

Video: A 5 Minute Stretch Session for Shin Splints

Hobbling around the house? These stretches will help relieve your discomfort (and feel good, too).

from Yoga Journal

If you’ve ever felt the unique agony of shin splints, you know that relief can’t come quickly enough. With just five minutes, you can practice shin splint stretches to help ease your pain and discomfort—and get you walking normally again.

Also known as medial tibial stress syndrome (MTSS), shin splints are a frustratingly common injury typically associated with exercise—and, frustratingly, the pain along your lower legs can preclude you from engaging in exercise. The condition often results from a change in intensity of your workout, an uneven or unforgivingly hard running surface, footwear, overpronation, or any number of factors.

This short sequence of modified yoga poses and stretches for shin splints can help minimize your muscle soreness by lengthening and stretching your toes, ankles, calves, and, of course, your shins. By taking an approach that targets not just the place of pain but more of the contributing areas, you’re much more likely to achieve relief—and fast.

The best stretches for shin splints

Video loading...

