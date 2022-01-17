Do Something Streak, Day 17: Hip Circuit Workout

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Got knee pain? It might be because you have weak hip muscles. As it turns out, problem areas don’t always originate at the point of pain – sometimes, it’s weakness elsewhere in the kinetic chain. That’s particularly true of the hips, which is a common culprit behind many lower-leg injuries. That’s why today’s Do Something Streak activity is this Hip Circuit workout from Jay Dicharry’s book, Running Rewired: Reinvent Your Run for Stability, Strength, and Speed.

This session is what’s knowns as a “precision workout,” which is designed to cue smooth movements and build better muscle memory. Many precision workouts, like this Hip Circuit, does not require any equipment at all—just your body weight. Once you master the movements, you can do these short, targeted precision workouts in just 15–20 minutes – try it today, then get in the habit of including this workout before or after your run, once or twice a week, as part of your regular strength training regimen.

Hip Circuit

Time: 15–20 min.

Equipment: none

Rest 30–45 sec. between each exercise

2 Rounds:

Twisted Warrior, 10 reps on each leg

Butt Scoots, 20 reps on each side

Pigeon Hip Extension, 10 reps on each side

Glute Rainbow, 10 reps on each side

Standing Hip Circles, 5 reps on each side

Tippy Twist, 8 reps on each side

Burpees, 10 reps

Frog Bridge, 25 reps

Lateral Hurdle Hop, 20 hops

