These key lifts will build a bombproof body for the year ahead.

When it comes to strength training, the off-season is the most important time to make gains that will set you up for a successful year of training and racing, says Erin Carson, a strength and conditioning coach with more than 20 years of experience in the field. At EC Fit Strength, Carson oversees the strength training for pros like three-time Ironman world champion Mirinda Carfrae and 2019 Kona runner-up Tim O’Donnell. Thankfully a handful of simple strength moves are all you ned to get started.

“Prioritize strength and conditioning now to prevent injury and prepare yourself for the many miles of swimming, biking, and running that lie ahead,” Carson says.

Here are five simple strength moves that will enable you to do just that. The goal: Complete all sets of each exercise, then move onto the next one. Note that the number of sets and reps listed here are specific for the off-season, but if you’re starting from scratch, do what you can to start, then build from there. Aim to do this routine twice a week.

Split Stance Goblet Squat

simple strength moves
Illustration by Oliver Baker

Turkish Get Up 1 and 2

Turkish Get Up 1

simple strength moves
Illustration by Oliver Baker

Turkish Get Up 2

simple strength moves
Illustration by Oliver Baker

Stability Ball Alternate Arm Chest Press

Illustration by Oliver Baker

Hanging Knee Raises

Illustration by Oliver Baker

Lateral Lunge and Reach to Single Arm Overhead Press

Illustration by Oliver Baker