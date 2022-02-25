Save the Date: Triathlete Zwift Ride with Matt McElroy

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Join us on Tuesday, March 1, for our Triathlete Zwift ride with ITU athlete Matt McElroy. The ride starts at 8 a.m. PT/9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET and will be a one-hour workout, for which you can sign up here.

The ride will be a fun and social workout during which athletes will be able to ask McElroy questions about his training, racing, and plans for his upcoming season via the Companion app. McElroy is one of the most successful male Americans on the ITU circuit and narrowly missed out on selection to the U.S. Olympic team last year.

If you’re looking for a soundtrack for the workout, be sure to check out Triathlete’s Spotify, which includes an indoor cycling playlist curated by our managing editor Emma-Kate Lidbury and an indoor ride/run playlist curated by our executive editor Chris Foster.

Can’t make it but want to join in the future? We host these rides on Zwift the first Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. MT. This was the workout from last month’s ride with Joe Gambles.

Be sure to check out some of our other resources on training and racing in Zwift: