Save the Date: Triathlete Zwift Ride with Laura Siddall

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 4, for our Triathlete Zwift ride with pro triathlete Laura Siddall. The ride starts at 8 a.m. PT/9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET and will be a one-hour workout, which you can sign up here.

“Sid” as she’s known in the pro ranks will help us kick-off the new year with a some rounds of “sweetspot” intervals—best done on the time trial bike for adaptation, but fine on any bike. The Zwift workout will also serve as our Do Something Streak workout for Tuesday. (Not part of the streak yet? Join our January challenge to win prizes and get yourself motivated in the new year. The rules are simple: Do 30 minutes of any activity for 30 days starting Jan. 1.)

It will be a fun and social ride with plenty of opportunities to ask questions via the Companion app.

And if you’re looking for a soundtrack for the workout, be sure to check out Triathlete‘s Spotify, which includes an indoor cycling playlist curated by our managing editor Emma-Kate Lidbury and an indoor ride/run playlist curated by our executive editor Chris Foster.

Can’t make it but want to join in the future? We host these rides on Zwift the first Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. MT.

Be sure to check out some of our other resources on training and racing in Zwift: