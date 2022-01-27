Save the Date: Triathlete Zwift Ride with Joe Gambles

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Join us on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for our Triathlete Zwift ride with recently retired pro triathlete Joe Gambles. The ride starts at 8 a.m. PT/9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET and will be a one-hour workout, for which you can sign up here.

Gambles announced his retirement from the pro ranks earlier this month and, after a 20-year-long racing career, is now turning his attention to full-time coaching. He’s the former coach of Kona runner-up Heather Jackson and has multiple 70.3 titles to his name, as well as a bronze medal from the 2013 70.3 World Championships.

Come prepared for the workout he has lined up for this ride as it features a series of short but sharp VO2max efforts with some four-minute intervals at FTP (Functional Threshold Power). Of course, in between the “work” there will be plenty of opportunities to ask Gambles questions about his training, coaching, and more via the Companion app.

And if you’re looking for a soundtrack for the workout, be sure to check out Triathlete‘s Spotify, which includes an indoor cycling playlist curated by our managing editor Emma-Kate Lidbury and an indoor ride/run playlist curated by our executive editor Chris Foster.

Can’t make it but want to join in the future? We host these rides on Zwift the first Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. MT.

Be sure to check out some of our other resources on training and racing in Zwift: