Come Zwift With Us!

Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET for the Triathlete Zwift ride, which this month is sponsored by Stages Cycling. You can sign up for the ride here. It’ll be a fun and social ride—perfect for this time of year—led by Triathlete‘s managing editor and former pro and 70.3 champion Emma-Kate Lidbury.

The one-hour workout will be suitable for athletes of all abilities and experience levels and will include some 70.3 intensity intervals designed to get you working just enough to feel the burn, but not too much that you can’t chat away with us on the Companion app while you’re riding. And, of course, your ride is only ever as good as your soundtrack, so be sure to check out this Spotify playlist designed by Lidbury for indoor cycling.

Can’t make the ride next week but want to join in the future? We’ll be hosting these rides on Zwift on the first Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET.

Be sure to check out some of our other resources on training and racing in Zwift:

