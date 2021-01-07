How to Set Up a Triathlon Training Plan in Active Pass

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Active Pass members have access to a suite of triathlon training plans for every distance and level. Here's how to get a plan set up with Today's Plan — a perk of your Active Pass account.

First, go to your Active Pass account by clicking the icon in the upper right. Then select My Perks.

Next, click on Training Plans and select Today’s Plan. Today’s Plan is our training partner for Active Pass. Activate your account.

Once you are inside the Today’s Plan Active Pass software, click on the drop-down menu with your name in the upper right. Then select “Plans.”

Then select “Find or build me a plan.”

You can look through the available plans to find the best options for your goals and skill level.

Once you have selected a plan (see the descriptions of every plan option below), scroll down and hit the “Add to calendar” button. (Note the date is based on a day/month/year format.)

Now you can see all your daily workouts laid out in your training calendar. Click on any specific workout to see the detail. You can also click and drag workouts to different days by hovering over the workout and clicking on the cross icon in the lower right of the workout’s window.

To sync your devices, go to your account in the upper right, then select “Connections.”

On the Connections screen, you can pair your Garmin, Zwift, Strava, and other accounts so that any rides you do on those accounts will sync in Today’s Plan–and, if you want, your prescribed workout details can also be sent to your Garmin device for you to follow.

There you have it. Happy training! Review the various training plan options below.

Active Pass Today’s Plan Triathlon Training Plans

General Conditioning – Beginner/Intermediate Triathlon Plan

Six Weeks

This training plan is designed for beginner to intermediate level triathletes and focuses on sprint and Olympic-distance races. This plan consists of a range of swim, bike, and run sessions building in duration and intensity throughout the training block. We will touch on all the training zones with the aim of building strength and specific fitness across each discipline. This plan assumes a general level of fitness for individuals undertaking this plan.

Peak to Race

Six Weeks

This training plan is for triathletes focussing on sprint and Olympic-distance races in the final build before your race. This plan consists of a range of swim, bike, and run sessions building in duration and intensity through the training block, before a taper period to your event. The aim of this plan is to deliver you feeling fresh and strong on race day so you can achieve your goals.

Base Building Triathlon Training Plan

Six Weeks

This training plan is designed for beginner to intermediate level triathletes and focuses on building a base level of fitness. This plan consists of a range of swim, bike, and run sessions that carefully build in duration and intensity with the aim of improving your aerobic capacity. Following this plan you should be in a good place to start more race specific and intensive training.

Iron-Distance Podium Plan by Jim Vance

25 Weeks

This 25-week plan by Jim Vance is aimed at the athlete looking to prepare for the Iron-distance triathlon. With specific sessions scheduled at correct times the plan aims to build a solid foundation before polishing and peaking for race day.

70.3 Podium Plan by Jim Vance

25 Weeks

This 25-week plan by Jim Vance is aimed at the intermediate athlete looking to prepare for the 70.3 distance triathlon. With specific sessions scheduled at correct times the the plan aims to build a solid foundation before polishing and peaking for race day.

Jim Vance 16 week Iron-distance Finisher plan

16 Weeks

This is the Jim Vance 16-week Training Plan for becoming an Iron-distance Finisher! You may be a relative beginner in the sport or looking to complete your first Iron-distance event. This plan will help you build the required volume to get through this grueling event. This plan assumes a basic level of fitness and you should not commence training for an event of this nature without seeking clearance from a medical professional.

18 Week Iron Distance Plan

18 Weeks

This 18-week program is for individuals looking to maximize their potential in the Iron distance event. The program assumes some level fitness to start the program. The plan begins with 2 base building phases where two key components of triathlon—strength and endurance are the focus. While still building strength and endurance the second half of the plan moves into a more focussed iron-distance specific block of work. With consistency, dedication, and trust in this program, we believe it will hold you in good stead to achieve your Iron distance goal.

Sprint to Olympic distance Plan (Advanced)

8 Weeks

This is an 8-week plan suitable for individuals looking to race sprint distance through to Olympic distance triathlon races. This plan is for the dedicated athlete looking to race at the pointy end of their age group. The plan requires some fitness as the volume is substantial and requires up to 11 hours of available training time per week. There are 4 days of the week where you will have double sessions so commitment is key. The plan consists of two 4 week blocks taking you all the way up to race day. A mix of endurance work and higher intensity/short course-specific sessions will have you fit and fast allowing you to race at your potential.

Sprint/Short Course Triathlon Plan (Beginner)

12 Weeks

This is a 12-week plan perfect for individuals who have not been in the sport long and are looking to get the most out of themselves and reach the finish line in their short course event. The plan consists of 3 blocks of 4 weeks where intensity ramps up as you get closer to the event. By the end of this plan, you will have built your fitness, strength and speed and will be more than capable of achieving your goal of completing the short course triathlon event.

Half Distance Plan

16 Weeks

This is a 16 week half ironman distance plan for beginner to intermediate athletes. The plan assumes some fitness to begin with. The initial 8 weeks are predominately strength and endurance focused with the aim to build a solid foundation so that you are able to cope the race intensity workouts that you will have in the second half of the plan. The plan requires up to 9 hours of availability and has planned workouts for 6 days of the week with a well earned rest day incorporated. As time availability is not high, specificity is key and we aim to get the most out of every session. The plan is balanced with 2 sessions of each discipline per week. We have made sure the workouts mimic race-day scenarios with open-water swims, considerable time spent on the bike in race position and lengthy runs. This plan will have you ready to tackle the event.

12 Week Half Distance Plan (Advanced)

12 Weeks

This plan is for the advanced racer who has experience in the sport of triathlon and a considerable training history behind them. There is substantial volume in this plan and requires up to 12 hours per week of available training time. The plan has multiple double session days so will required your full dedication for the 12 week period.

The plan is well balanced with 3 sessions of each discipline per week and also a well-earned rest day. Training 6 days a week and with both volume and intensity being high it is important that you make the most of your down time to rest and recover. After working your way through these 12 weeks of training you should be confident that you can meet all of the demands and challenges you will encounter during your half Iron distance event.

Sprint/Short Course Triathlon Plan (Advanced)

12 Weeks

This plan is perfect for the athlete with a considerable training history behind them and those who are looking to race at the pointy end of their age group. The plan consists of 3 blocks of 4 weeks where you will start with short sharp near maximal efforts and build up to more sustained efforts at or around your race pace.

Each week consists of 3 sessions per discipline and has you training 6 days a week with one rest day to allow your body to adapt and recover. With a mix of endurance and high-intensity work completed throughout the plan fitness and speed will be high come race day and you will be ready to race to your potential.

Sprint/Short Course Triathlon Plan (Intermediate)

12 weeks

This is a 12-week plan aimed at the intermediate athlete who is looking to go fast. The plan does assume some level of base fitness as there are high intensity workouts from the beginning and you will need to make sure your body is prepared to cope with this. The plan consists of 3 blocks of 4 weeks with each week requiring up to 9 hours of available time to train. Training volume is not overly high but through a number of high-intensity workouts per week coupled with adequate rest to allow the body to adapt, you will arrive on the start line fit, fast, and ready to perform to your potential.

Sprint to Olympic Distance

8 Weeks

This is an 8-week plan suitable for individuals looking to race sprint distance up to Olympic distance triathlon races. The plan requires some fitness and up to 9 hours of available training time per week. The plan consists of two 4 week blocks taking you all the way up to race day. A mix of endurance work and higher intensity/short course-specific sessions will have you fit and fast allowing you to race to your potential.