No balanced triathlon program is complete without some strength and conditioning work and preparing for the Hawaii From Home virtual triathlon is no exception.

This workout, which you can follow along in full from this video here, is about a 20-minute session which is designed to get your body primed and moving well for all the miles ahead of you as you prepare to take on a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike, and marathon run over the week of Oct. 5 – Oct. 11.

The session is designed to help improve single leg stability, mobility, and activation. It will help enhance movement in multiple planes of movement and activate essential muscles so your training begins to feel easier. You will need a foam roller, a light long band, a stability ball, a heavy dumbbell and a light one.

Use this video for guidance on how best to do the following movements/exercises. Time references listed below are linked to this video.

Hawaii From Home: Strength Workout #4

Stability Ball – Alternate Leg Lifts, 5 reps each side – demonstration @ 3:40 in video Low Hip Hamstring Curls with Stability Ball – 6 reps – demonstration @ 4:40 in video Lateral Steps with Stability Ball – 15 reps each side – demonstration @ 6:00 in video Single Leg Superman Reaches with Stability Ball – 5 reps – demonstration @ 7:20 in video Single Arm Chest Press on Stability Ball – 10 reps per leg; do 2 x sets – demonstration @ 8:45 in video Pigeon Stretch – demonstration @ 11:40 in video Alternate Leg Bear Stance with Leg Extension – demonstration @ 13:30 in video Alternate Leg Bear Stance with Leg Extension with Band – demonstration @ 14:20 in video High Hip Single Leg Lifts on Stability Ball – demonstration @ 16:10 in video High Hip Bridge with Hip Rotations – repeat 3x each side – demonstration @ 17:30 in video High Hip Hamstring Curl with Hip Drive – 6 reps – demonstration @ 18:15 in video Squat Routine (with heavy dumbbell) – demonstration @ 19:30 in video. Complete as follows: Parallel Stance Goblet Squat x 6 reps Split Stance (right foot forward) Goblet Squat x 6 reps Split Stance (left foot forward) Goblet Squat x 6 reps

Repeat twice through, but pause after the first round to perform 10 x reps of Foundation Stretch (demonstration @ 21:05 in video)

Erin Carson is a strength and conditioning coach with more than 30 years experience in the field. She is head coach for ECFIT and provides strength training programs for endurance athletes of all ages and abilities.