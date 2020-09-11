Hawaii From Home: Strength Workout #4
Keep your strength and conditioning work on track with this latest session from coach Erin Carson.
No balanced triathlon program is complete without some strength and conditioning work and preparing for the Hawaii From Home virtual triathlon is no exception.
This workout, which you can follow along in full from this video here, is about a 20-minute session which is designed to get your body primed and moving well for all the miles ahead of you as you prepare to take on a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike, and marathon run over the week of Oct. 5 – Oct. 11.
The session is designed to help improve single leg stability, mobility, and activation. It will help enhance movement in multiple planes of movement and activate essential muscles so your training begins to feel easier. You will need a foam roller, a light long band, a stability ball, a heavy dumbbell and a light one.
Use this video for guidance on how best to do the following movements/exercises. Time references listed below are linked to this video.
Hawaii From Home: Strength Workout #4
- Stability Ball – Alternate Leg Lifts, 5 reps each side – demonstration @ 3:40 in video
- Low Hip Hamstring Curls with Stability Ball – 6 reps – demonstration @ 4:40 in video
- Lateral Steps with Stability Ball – 15 reps each side – demonstration @ 6:00 in video
- Single Leg Superman Reaches with Stability Ball – 5 reps – demonstration @ 7:20 in video
- Single Arm Chest Press on Stability Ball – 10 reps per leg; do 2 x sets – demonstration @ 8:45 in video
- Pigeon Stretch – demonstration @ 11:40 in video
- Alternate Leg Bear Stance with Leg Extension – demonstration @ 13:30 in video
- Alternate Leg Bear Stance with Leg Extension with Band – demonstration @ 14:20 in video
- High Hip Single Leg Lifts on Stability Ball – demonstration @ 16:10 in video
- High Hip Bridge with Hip Rotations – repeat 3x each side – demonstration @ 17:30 in video
- High Hip Hamstring Curl with Hip Drive – 6 reps – demonstration @ 18:15 in video
- Squat Routine (with heavy dumbbell) – demonstration @ 19:30 in video. Complete as follows:
- Parallel Stance Goblet Squat x 6 reps
- Split Stance (right foot forward) Goblet Squat x 6 reps
- Split Stance (left foot forward) Goblet Squat x 6 reps
Repeat twice through, but pause after the first round to perform 10 x reps of Foundation Stretch (demonstration @ 21:05 in video)
Erin Carson is a strength and conditioning coach with more than 30 years experience in the field. She is head coach for ECFIT and provides strength training programs for endurance athletes of all ages and abilities.