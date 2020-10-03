Hawaii From Home: Rachel Joyce’s Tips for Running 26.2 Miles

Rachel Joyce has been second twice at Kona and won countless Ironman races. And more than a few of those times, she’s run her way up through the field from T2.

Here she shares some suggestions on how to tackle the 26.2-mile run leg of the Hawaii From Home challenge—though these tips can be applied to a regular race too:

Focus on maintaining your form with some simple prompts: tuck your chin, relax your shoulders, and stay tall

Remember: it’s never too late or too early to eat and drink

Make some goals for yourself and break it up in advance

Good luck!