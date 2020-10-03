Video loading...
Hawaii From Home: Rachel Joyce’s Tips for Running 26.2 Miles
The 3x Ironman World Championship podium finisher knows how to master the run leg of a triathlon.
Rachel Joyce has been second twice at Kona and won countless Ironman races. And more than a few of those times, she’s run her way up through the field from T2.
Here she shares some suggestions on how to tackle the 26.2-mile run leg of the Hawaii From Home challenge—though these tips can be applied to a regular race too:
- Focus on maintaining your form with some simple prompts: tuck your chin, relax your shoulders, and stay tall
- Remember: it’s never too late or too early to eat and drink
- Make some goals for yourself and break it up in advance
Good luck!