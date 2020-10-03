Hawaii From Home: Lauren Brandon’s Tips For Swimming 2.4 Miles

Lauren Brandon has been first out of the water at Kona and at nearly every race she’s competed in. Plus, she’s gone on to win wire-to-wire. So she knows a thing or two about what it takes to nail the first leg of a triathlon.

Here she shares some suggestions on how to tackle the 2.4-mile swim leg of the Hawaii From Home challenge—though these tips can be applied to a regular race too:

How to pace appropriately—start strong and settle into a comfortable sustainable effort, and then pick it up at the end

Focus on technique in the middle, specifically whatever little technique issues you struggle with

Don’t spread it out too much—try to get this Hawaii From Home swim done in one to three sessions

Good luck!