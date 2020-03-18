Yoga class is never canceled on YouTube and Amazon Prime.

The current public health recommendation to stay home in order to slow the spread of coronavirus transmission can put a wrench in the plans of those who want to stay active. Though leaving the house to run or ride outside are still considered somewhat safe (so long as you avoid coming within six feet of others), going to the gym or yoga studio might have to be put on hold or the time being. In some areas, this is mandatory – the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, along with the city of Los Angeles were the first to order temporary closure of gyms over coronavirus concerns.

But that doesn’t mean workouts have to stop entirely. If you have a wifi connection, you’ve got a golden ticket to the perfect home gym with online workouts. With fitness videos from yoga to strength training to HIIT, streaming services like Amazon Prime and YouTube allow you to cross-train while kicking (or, better yet, kickboxing) cabin fever to the curb. Also check out what your local gym is doing online. Many trainers and coaches are getting creative by doing things like Facebook Live workouts. Generally struggling to stay motivated? Check out what several top coaches are telling their athletes through this time.

Try These 13 Online Workouts on Amazon Prime

Morning Abs Workout

Rise and grind! Add some structure to your work-from home routine by starting your day with this 8-minute ab workout. It’s short, simple, and will leave you feeling satisfied.

Flexibility Yoga: Hips, Splits, and Hamstrings

In this three-part series, instructor Krystin Scott walks yogis of all levels through stretches targeting the legs, hips, and hamstrings.

Squat Marathon

It’s exactly what the name sounds like – 30 minutes of squats, squats, and more squats. Challenge yourself (and boost your butt’s power) with this lower-body session.

15-Minute Workouts with Maggie Brinkley

Working from home? Take a 15-minute break with these short-but-packed workouts that requires no equipment. Choose a full-body workout to get the blood pumping, or target a specific area (like your lower body or core) to strengthen.

Flexibility Yoga: 30 Minute Workout to Boost Mobility

If you’re a runner or triathlete, you’ve probably got tight hips. If social distancing finds you sitting on your couch more than usual, you’ve definitely got tight hips. This beginner-friendly yoga sequence will leave you feeling fresh and loose.

7 Day Barre Challenge

Think ballet-style workouts are easy? Think again. This 7-video series is a great introduction to the deceptively challenging strength work of barre training.

HIIT at Home

Using a high-intensity interval training approach, this three-video series features an upper-body, lower-body, and full-body workout designed to build stamina and increase strength.

Men’s Health Burner Series

Break up your day with these 10-minute quick hits, featuring instructors such as two-time Golden Glove Champion Ngo Okafor and Frank D’Agnostio, New York firefighter and co-owner of Transform Fitness Gym.

Mini Trampoline Workout

If you’ve got kids, raid their playroom for their mini trampoline. Heck, invite them to join you for the workout – this trampoline workout is fun for all ages!

Intense Cardio Kickboxing Workout

Want to try something completely different? This cardio kickboxing workout combines martial arts techniques with fast-paced cardio for a high-energy workout that is as engaging mentally as it is physically.

The Pilates Practice: Uncovering the Basics

Build your Pilates skills from the ground up with this 30-video series, which breaks down everything from breathing and pelvic placement to a detailed how-to for beginner, intermediate, and advanced moves.

14 Days to HIIT Your Goal

Tick off the days of your social distancing with this 14-day countdown. This series of 40-minute high-intensity interval workouts combines a combination of yoga, cardio, and strength training. (Don’t have hand weights at home? Use soup cans or gallon jugs from your quarantine stockpile.)

The Scenery Channel

Travel may be off the table for now, but that doesn’t mean your trainer ride can’t take place in Spain (or Iceland, or Hawaii). Pretend like your ride is happening anywhere but your living room with these 30-minute videoscapes.

9 Free Workout Channels on YouTube

Adam Rosante

Though Rosante’s workouts are only 5 to 20 minutes, they pack a big punch of intensity. The fitness coach and author of number-one bestseller The 30-Second Body offers equipment-free workouts you can do in even the smallest studio apartment.

BeFit

Featuring everything from injury recovery workouts to six-week training programs, this one-stop shop for fitness aims to meet the needs of every athlete.

Bodybuilding.com

Though some of the videos require gym equipment or weights, many of the moves can be performed with minimal equipment. With detailed instructions on the correct way to perform each move, this channel is almost the same as having a personal trainer at the gym.

Fitness Marshall

We’re all going a little stir-crazy. Might as well dance. In this series from fitness guru Caleb Marshall, cardio meets dance party for a fun way to break a sweat.

HASFit

More than 1,000 workouts await on this YouTube channel. The options can be overwhelming, but when you’re holed up at home for an indefinite amount of time, might be a good thing.

PopSugar Fitness

This popular YouTube channel is divided up into categories so you can find just what you’re looking for — including workouts for beginners, vigorous high-intensity interval training (HIIT) videos and targeted workouts for your abs and butt.

Scott Herman Fitness

If you’re not sure if you’re doing it right, this is the online workout channel for you. Though Herman is focused on building big muscles, he also has a lot of really helpful videos on common mistakes made (and corrections for) in basic moves like planks, pushups, and lunges.

StudioSWEAT on Demand

This online fitness studio offers a variety of free fitness classes via YouTube, including a handful of solid spin classes to bring some structure to your trainer time.

Train with GCN

The Global Cycling Network offers almost 50 online spin workouts in its “Train with GCN” series – everything from 20-minute progressive efforts to 60-minute endurance intervals.