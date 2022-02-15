Your 8-Week Couch to Tri Training Plan
Want to get started? We've got you covered with this 8-week couch to triathlon training plan.
You want to try a triathlon this year (or, you’ve done a triathlon before, but things have gotten a little hectic and busy and you’re not in the shape you used to be). Don’t worry! We’ve got an 8-week couch to tri training plan designed to take you from start to start line.
This development plan is intended for those who are newer to the sport, have less time available for training, or are looking for an overall lower-stress program. In contrast, our advanced 8-week Olympic-distance performance training plan is built for an athlete who has a couple of years of experience and clear time- or performance-oriented goal. Build and progress from fit to fast to faster.
This development couch to triathlon training plan includes a key for you to use in deciphering the workouts, as well as generic warm-ups for each sport listed in the box below. There is also a simple strength workout that’s designed to be integrated into the training plan; there are also lower-stress core/activation 15- to 30-minutes sessions designed to fire the deeper, more postural core muscles that are key to maintaining good form. This plan uses effort notes that are based on perceived exertion or your feeling of how hard you’re going. As you get more advanced, you can fine-tune that effort with heart-rate zones.
Looking for more guidance as you go from couch to triathlete? Be sure to check out these resources:
- Beginner Triathlon Training: Everything You Need to Know Before Your First Race
- Triathlete’s Tri 101: How to Get Started
- Fitter & Faster Podcast: The Beginner’s Guide to Triathlon
- The Triathlete’s Guide to Sprint and Olympic Triathlon Racing
Couch to Tri Training Plan
Warm-Ups
|SWIM
|BIKE
|RUN
|400-600 easy swim with snorkel, buoy, ankle strap
|15-20 min. easy spin
|10-min. jog
|8 x 25 as: 2 x [4 x 25 progress effort 70%, 80%, 90%, 95%]
|4 x 60 sec. building RPM and effort every 20 sec., 60 sec. easy spin between
Key
|General
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|WU: Warm-Up
|KS: Key Swim
|KB: Key Bike
|KR: Key Run
|PS: Pre-Set
|SS: Supporting Swim
|SB: Supporting Bike
|SR: Supporting Run
|MS: Main Set
|BR: Brick Run
Download the Couch to Triathlon Training Plan PDF
Week 1: Intro Week
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|STRENGTH: Core + Activation work
|KS: 2 x
8 x 100 easy with 10 sec. rest.
2 x 100 fast with 25 sec. rest.
50 easy and smooth
|KB: 4 x (90 sec. as: 15 sec. max. effort sprint into 75 sec. best sustainable pace, 4 min. easy recovery spin)
|SS: Technique swim: 3 x (8 x 25 fast, 1 x 400) with snorkel, buoy, and band
|STRENGTH: Core + Activation work
|KB: Ride ~2 hours, including 4 x 15 min. as:
10 min. strong into 5 min. hard effort
5 min. easy spin @ 95+ RPM then repeat
|KS: 10 x 100 swim as:
2 @ 75%, 2 @ 80%, 2 @ 85%, 2 @ 90%, 2 @ 95% effort with 20-40 sec. rest
|SR: Light resilience run, 40 min.
|KR: 50 min. smooth running, include pick-ups as:
20-40-60-40-20 (all seconds) with 60 sec. easy jog recovery
|BR: 30 min. easy off the bike (OTB) with good form and foot speed
|SB: 4 x 9 min. building cadence
|BR: 5 min. easy jog into:
1-2-3-2-1 min. @ strong effort with equal time easy recovery jog
|KR: 75 min. smooth run, working in some hills
Week 2: Building
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|STRENGTH: Full strength
|KS: 2 x
300 smooth with paddles on 30 sec. rest;
20 x 25 @ 90% with ~5-7 sec. rest
|KB: 6 x 4 min. hard effort. Change RPM every other rep.
4 min. easy recovery between each hard effort
|SS: Building ladder swim. 50, 100, 150, 200, 250 and back down.
Increase effort on the back half
|STRENGTH: Full strength
|KB: Ride 1.5-2 hr. including
MS: 2 x
10 min. strong endurance effort;
8 min. lighter endurance effort @ choice cadence;
4 min. building to race pace.
Easy spin 5 min. between sets
|KS: 15 x 100 swim as
3 @ 75%, 80%, 85%, 90%, 95% effort with 20-40 sec. rest
|SR: Light resilience run, 40 min.
Finish with 6 x 30 sec. strides
|KR: 15 min. easy aerobic effort;
10 min. steady;
5 min. up-tempo
|BR: 30 min. OTB
|SB: Easy bike spin. All low stress with varied cadence., 60-90 min.
|BR: 10 min. light run to find form.
4 x 1K strong but controlled, 2 min. easy
|KR: 4 x
1 min. hard running right into:
6 min. controlled,
4 min. easy jog between reps
Week 3: Building
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|STRENGTH: Full strength
|KS: 2 x
4 x 100 best effort you can hold on 10 sec. rest.
400 pull between. Rest 1 min.
|KB: 3 x
5 x 1 min. hard @ high cadence into 1 min. easy spin.
5 min. smooth between
|SS: 8 x 200 smooth swim on 30-40 sec. rest.
8 x 50 as 25 fast/25 easy on short rest
|STRENGTH: Full strength
|SB: 2-3 x 6 min. building effort every 2 min.
5 min. recovery @ 95+ RPM
KB: Ride up to 2.5 hours including
3 x
5 min. building to 80%, 4 min. @ 85-90% effort, 1 min. best effort, then 20 min. build effort by 10 min. to finish at goal race pace for the last 10 min.
|KS: 4 x 400 at 75%, 8 x 25 fast.
Finish with:
2 x 100 fast on 1 min. rest
|SR: Light resilience run, 50 min.
Finish with 8 x 30 sec. strides
|KR: 60 min. including
6 x 60 sec. hard uphill run, easy jog down into 8-10 min. strong effort
|BR: 30 min. easy OTB
|BR: 30 min. easy OTB
|KR: 60 min. smooth endurance run into
2 x 8 min. @ race pace with 3 min. easy walk/jog between
Week 4: Transitional Week
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|STRENGTH: Core + Activation work
|KS: 2 x 500 with buoy @ 75% on 30 sec rest.
2 x 300 with buoy @ 80% on 30 sec. rest.
2 x 100 swim @ 90% on 45 sec. rest
|KB: Light rolling hills ride. Do 6-10 rounds of:
3 min. easy riding @ choice cadence,
2 min. hard effort @ <65 RPM
|SS: Building Ladder: 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300 and back down.
Increase effort on the back half
|STRENGTH: Core + Activation work
|KB: Lighter 2-2.5 hr ride including
4 x 5 min. smooth riding @ 100+ RPM into 5 min. stronger @ choice RPM
|KS: 15 x 100 swim as
9 @ 80%, 3 @ 90%, 3 @ 95% with 20-40 sec. rest
|SR: Light resilience run, 30 min.
Finish with 10 x 30 sec. strides
|KR: 30-60 min. easy recovery run
|No brick run today. Rest for next week!
|Relax!
|KR: Low-stress, rolling trail run up to 60-70 min.
Nothing deep today, prepare for next week
Week 5: Race Simulation
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|STRENGTH: Full strength
|KS: 2 x 300 smooth with paddles on 30 sec. rest,
30 x 25 @ 90% with ~5-7 sec. rest
|KB: 4 x 2 min. as:
20 sec. max effort sprint into 1 min. 40 sec. @ best sustained pace.
4 min. recovery spin
|SS: Technique swim: 3 x (6 x 50 fast, 300 smooth) with snorkel, buoy, band
|STRENGTH: Full strength
|KB: Ride 2-3 hours including
2 x
20 min. @ strong endurance pace ~65-75 RPM.
10 min. lighter endurance @ choice RPM.
8 min. building to race pace.
Easy spin 5 min. then repeat.
|KS: 600 at 75%
4 x 25 max. effort on 20 sec. rest.
600 @ 80-85%
4 x 50 fast on 30 sec. rest.
600 @ 85-90%
8 x 25 max effort on 20 sec. rest.
600 @ 95%
4 x 100 fast on 1 min. rest
|Relax!
|KR: 20 min. easy aerobic effort into 15 min. steady running, finish with 10 min. up-tempo pace
|BR: Optional run today, only if time and energy.
30 min. easy OTB
|SB: 3-4 x 6 min. building effort every 2 min.
Easy spin between builds
|BR: 6 x 1K @ race pace, 2 min. easy between
|KR: 60 min. smooth endurance run including
4 x 8 min. @ race pace with 3 min. easy walk/jog between
Week 6: Sharpening
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|STRENGTH: Full strength
|KS: 300 with paddles + buoy @ 70%,
4 x 100 steady with buoy @ 70% with 20 sec. rest,
300 with paddles + buoy @ 70%,
6 x 75 @ 75-80% with 5 sec. rest.
300 with paddles + buoy at 70%,
8 x 50 @ 85% with 10 sec. rest,
300 with paddles + buoy at 70%,
10 x 25 @ 90% with 15 sec. rest
|KB: 5-6 x 5 min. @ race pace @ 70 RPM or lower, 4 min. recovery
|SS: 45 min. including
MS: 3 x (6 x 50 fast, 300 smooth)
|STRENGTH: Full strength
|KB: 2-3 hours ride including
4 x
6 min. @ race pace @ 70-80 RPM.
10 min. smooth @ 85-95 RPM.
Finish with 2 x 15 min. building efforts as:
10 min. below race pace,
5 min. @ race pace,
easy 5 min. between
|KS: 3 x (4 x 50 fast, 20 sec. rest,
4 x 100 @ 85%, 20 sec. rest.
400, holding 100 pace, ~90-95%)
50 easy swim
|SR: Easy 30-40 min. light, low stress running
|KR: 4 x 60 sec. pick-ups with high
cadence. 60 sec rest between, then:
3 x 8 min. building by 2 min. to strong pace.
3 min. easy running between.
|BR: Brick Fartlek
1-2-3-2-1 min. @ race pace with equal time recovery jog
|SB: 60-90 min. easy bike spin. All low stress with varied cadence
|BR: 30 min. low stress run
|KR: Low stress endurance run for 80-90 min.
Week 7: Race Prep
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|STRENGTH: Core + Activation work
|KS: 2 x 300 smooth with paddles on 30 sec. rest,
40 x 25 @ 90% with ~5-7 sec. rest
|KB: 3 x 2 min. strong @ 95 RPM,
4 min. choice RPM,
90 sec. strong @ 95 RPM,
3 min. choice RPM,
1 min. hard @ 95 RPM,
2 min. choice RPM,
45 sec. hard @ 95 RPM,
1 min. choice RPM,
30 sec. sprint @ 95 RPM
|SS: 45 min. including:
MS: 3 x (6 x 50, 300 smooth)
|STRENGTH: Core + Activation work
|KB: 2-3 hours ride including
3 x 5 min. strong building 1-3 with 3rd @ best effort. 4 min. spin between.
Then 15 min. building from strong to race pace
|KS: 6 x 100, building effort every 2 intervals (70%/80%/90%) on 20 sec. rest
14 x 25 all fast, 20 sec. rest
6 x 75 building effort every 2 intervals (70%/80%/90%) on 20 sec. rest
14 x 25 all fast with 20 sec. rest
6 x 50 building effort every 2 intervals (70%/80%/90%)
14 x 25 all fast with 20 sec. rest
|SR: Easy 30-40 min. light, low stress running
|KR: Sharpening run
8 x 400m (or ~90 sec.) @ race pace into 12 min. at or just above race pace
|BR: 10 min. easy jogging into 8-10 x 20 sec. strong with 40 sec. easy between
|SB: 6 x 1 min. building to sprint effort, 2 min. easy spin between.
3 x 4 min. building RPM each min. 3 min. light spin between
|BR: 3 x 4 min. @ race pace, 4 min. easy recovery with great form
|KR: 4 x 30 sec. strides into 40-50 min easy aerobic effort
Week 8: Race Week
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|STRENGTH: Core + Activation work
|KS: 200 w/ snorkel + buoy,
12 x 25 swim as 3 x progressing effort 1-4 to fast on 10 sec. rest
MS: 8 x 150-200 as:
2 @ 70%, 2 @ 80%, 2 @ 85%, 2 @ 90%, 30 sec. rest between
|KB: PS: 2 x (3 min. aerobic, 2 min. strong @ <65 RPM, 1 min. build to fast and high effort @ 95+ RPM, 1 min. easy recovery)
MS: 3 x 4 min. progress effort each interval as:
#1. Build to 75%;
#2. Build to race pace;
#3. Build to fastest effort 2 min. easy spin between each, then 5 min. @ race pace
|SS: Longer progressive building effort swim, 45 min. total
|STRENGTH: Core + Activation work
|PREP SWIM: Warm-up for 10-15 min. then 2-3 x:
30 strokes race effort, 30 strokes smooth, 20 strokes race effort, 30 smooth, 10 above race effort, 30 smooth
|RACE DAY!
Trust in your preparation, be patient, and have fun out there!
|SB: 45 min. easy bike. All low stress with varied cadence
|KR: 3 x (3 min. steady endurance. 3 min. race effort, 1 min easy)
6 x 30 sec. pick ups, 30 sec easy
|BR: 3 min. steady, 2 min. build to smooth effort,
3 min. steady, 2 min. build to race pace,
3 min. steady, 2 min. build to best effort
|SB: Short bike with pick-ups.
3 x (6 min. build effort by 2 min. @ 70%, 80%, 90%) with 2 min. easy spin between
|PREP BIKE: Ride ~20-45 min. including:
4 x 3 min. building up to quick cadence.
Spin easy 2 min. between efforts