Fitter & Faster Podcast: The Beginners’ Guide to Triathlon

Welcome to Triathlete’s training podcast, Fitter & Faster, where we cover one training topic in-depth each month—from the basics to your questions, plus all the gear you need. This month: the beginners’ guide to triathlon.

You can listen to past episodes with Dr. Stacy Sims, Jay Dicharry, Dean Karnazes, Matt Dixon, cycling guru Matt Bottrill, sports psychologist Jeff Troesch, ageless wonder Dede Griesbauer, coach Ryan Bolton, and plenty more.

In episode 15, we’re bringing you the beginners’ guide to triathlon, giving you the lowdown on all you need to know to get started in tri. With three sports to balance, a ton of gear to figure out, races to select—and plenty more—it can be hard to know where to begin.

In this show, we chat with coach and author Matt Fitzgerald, who gives us his advice on how to get started with training, how to fuel well, how to prevent and avoid injuries, as well as some of the things he learned from his first race more than 20 years ago. We also hear from coach Morgon Latimore, who has welcomed a lot of novices into the sport and really enjoys helping athletes master their mindset.

And we wrap up the show with our Gear Up! section with Triathlete‘s senior editor and resident gear guru Chris Foster who talks through all the gear you need to get started in tri—as well as all the stuff you don’t. He shares his experience on helping beginners select the best kit for them and tells us some of his favorite brands when looking to bargain shop for a sport that can be expensive.

Be sure to check out some of our resources too: