Ready to try your first tri? It doesn't have to be overwhelming! Jump in with this simple sprint training plan from coach Adam Zucco.

This sprint training plan for beginners is perfect for the athlete who only has time for seven hours or less of training a week and one workout per day. Given the amount of time and mileage, the triathlete who completes this plan should expect to finish comfortably but will have room to improve with a more advanced program.

Meet Your Coach

Adam Zucco is the head coach of SuperFly Coaching and is a nine-time Kona finisher. Zucco coached American Ben Kanute to the Rio Olympics and has helped dozens of athletes qualify for Kona.

Sprint Training Plan for Beginners

Guide

SR: Seconds Rest

MS: Main Set

Week 1: 3:40 Total Time

Monday

REST DAY

Tuesday

SWIM

45 mins

MS: 50 15 SR, 100 15 SR, 200 40 SR 300 60 SR, 200 30 SR 100

Even: Race pace

Odd: Easy

Wednesday

RUN

30 mins

Hilly course w/moderate-effort uphills

Easy everything else

Thursday

BIKE

40 mins

MS: 15 x (30 secs. at 90% effort, 30 secs. easy)

Friday

REST DAY

Saturday

SWIM

45 mins

MS: 3 x 100 moderate 10 SR

1 min. rest

3 x 100 moderate 10 SR

Sunday

BIKE

60 mins, moderate

Week 2: 3:45 Total Time

Monday

REST DAY

Tuesday

BIKE

45 mins FTP Test

Wednesday

SWIM

30 mins

Swim test 15-20 mins. warm-up 3×300 for time, 30 SR

Average 100 pace is threshold pace

Thursday

RUN

45 mins. run test

MS: 30 mins. best possible distance

Friday

REST DAY

Saturday

BIKE

60 mins. endurance

Sunday

RUN

45 mins. aerobic

Week 3: 4:05 Total Time

Monday

REST DAY

Tuesday

SWIM

45 mins. intervals

MS:

5 x 100 20 SR descend each one

1 min. rest

2 x 100 20 SR same pace as #5 above

Wednesday

RUN

40 mins. tempo feel

Thursday

BIKE

45 mins. strength

8-12 x (90 sec. @ 85-100% effort on heavy gear 90 sec. easy spin)

Friday

REST DAY

Saturday

BRICK

1:15 total

BIKE

60 mins. aerobic to moderate

RUN OFF THE BIKE

15 mins. on feel

Sunday

RUN

45 mins. aerobic

Week 4: 4:30 Total Time

Monday

SWIM

45 mins. speed

MS:

4 x 75 10 SR as 25 fast, 25 slow, 25 fast 1 min. rest

4 x 75 10 SR as 25 fast, 25 slow, 25 fast

6 x 25 fast 30 SR 4 x 50 fast 30 SR

Tuesday

BIKE

60 mins. tempo

MS: 20-40mins. @ 75-85% effort

Wednesday

REST DAY

Thursday

RUN

45 mins. speed endurance

MS: 3 x (1 min. at 85%, 1 min. rest)

Friday

REST DAY

Saturday

BRICK

1:15 total

BIKE

60 mins. aerobic to moderate

RUN OFF THE BIKE

15 mins. on feel

Sunday

SWIM

45 mins. tempo

MS:

300 mod pace 1 min. rest

3 x 100 20 SR, build by 100

200 moderate pace 1 min. rest

2 x 100 20 SR, build by 100

Week 5: 6:00 Total Time

Monday

RUN

45 mins. aerobic max

80% effort, push uphills

Tuesday

SWIM

30 mins. endurance

continuous, steady

Wednesday

BIKE

40 mins. technique

MS:

5 x (1min. at high cadence, 1 min. easy)

Thursday

SWIM

45 mins. threshold

MS:

8 x 100 20 SR moderate

6 x 50 kick 20 SR moderate

Friday

REST DAY

Saturday

BRICK

1:20 total

BIKE

1:05 speed strength

MS: 5 x (5 mins. @ race effort, 2 mins. easy)

RUN OFF THE BIKE

15 mins.

Build by 5 mins.

Sunday

BIKE

60 mins. easy spin

Week 6: 4:35 Total Time

Monday

RUN

45 mins. aerobic

MS: 12 x (15 secs. fast, 2 mins. rest)

Tuesday

REST DAY

Wednesday

BIKE

50 mins. strength

Hilly ride, big gear, seated, moderate effort

Thursday

SWIM

45 mins. speed threshold

MS: 6 x 100 @ T-pace from week 2, 10 SR

4 x 50 @ T-pace, 10 SR

Friday

REST DAY

Saturday

BRICK

1:45 total

BIKE

1:15 steady

RUN OFF THE BIKE

30 mins. steady

Sunday

SWIM

30 mins., endurance

Continuous, steady

Week 7: 5:35 Total Time

Monday

RUN

30 mins. easy

Tuesday

RUN

45 mins. fartlek

MS: 5 x 1-2 mins. faster than 5K pace

Wednesday

BRICK

1:15, tempo

BIKE

60 mins. building effort with 10K final time trial

RUN OFF THE BIKE

15 mins. at 10K pace

Thursday

SWIM

45 mins. speed threshold

MS: 6 x 100 @ T-pace 10 SR 8 x 50 @ T-pace 10 SR

Friday

REST DAY

Saturday

BIKE

1:30, aerobic

Sunday

RUN

50 mins. build to moderate effort

Build by 5 mins., moderate for last 20 minutes

Week 8: 5:45 Total Time

Monday

SWIM

45 mins. aerobic

MS: 4 x 100 10 SR 2 mins. rest 300 steady kick 6 x 25 relaxed speed 15 SR

Tuesday

BIKE

60 mins. intervals

MS: 4 x (8 mins. race effort, 1min. easy)

Wednesday

RUN

45 mins. recovery run as you feel

Thursday

SWIM

45 mins. speed threshold

MS: 6 x 100 @ T-pace 10 SR 4 x 50 @ T-pace 10 SR

Friday

REST DAY

Saturday

BRICK

1:30 track intervals

MS:

20 mins. bike moderate

400m run at 10K pace

4 x (BIKE: 2 mins. easy, 3 mins. hard RUN: 800m at 5K race pace)

20 mins. easy bike

Sunday

RUN

60 mins. aerobic

45 mins. aerobic, 15 mins. hard

Week 9: 5:15 Total Time

Monday

SWIM

45 mins. threshold

MS: 10 x 100 at threshold 10 SR

Tuesday

BIKE

60 mins. easy

Wednesday

RUN

45 mins. build

Last 20 mins. faster than beginning

Thursday

SWIM

45 mins. speed

MS: 100 easy, 50 mod, 50 fast 10 SR; 50 easy, 100 mod, 50 fast 20 SR; 50 easy, 50 mod, 100 fast 30 SR; 100 fast, 50 easy, 50 mod 20 SR; 50 fast, 100 easy, 50 mod 10 SR; 50 fast, 50 easy, 100 mod

Friday

REST DAY

Saturday

BRICK

1:15 tempo

BIKE

60 mins. building effort with 10K final time trial

RUN OFF THE BIKE

15 mins. at 10K race effort

Sunday

RUN

45 mins. recovery run as you feel

Week 10: Race Week!

Monday

SWIM

45 mins. threshold

MS:

Even intervals 5 secs. slower than T-pace

50 15 SR, 100 15 SR, 200 40 SR 300 60 SR, 200 30 SR, 100

Tuesday

RUN

45 mins. recovery run as you feel

Wednesday

BIKE

30 mins. race feel

MS: 4 x (90 secs. at race pace, 3 mins. easy)

Thursday

RUN

20 mins. race feel

MS: 4 x (90 secs. at race pace, 3 mins. easy)

Friday

SWIM

20 mins. continuous

OR DAY OFF

Saturday

BRICK

45 mins. pre-race

BIKE

30 mins.

MS: 4 x 30 secs. race-pace efforts, full rest

RUN

15 mins.

MS: 4 x 30 secs. race- pace efforts, full rest

Sunday

RACE DAY! Congrats on completing this Sprint Training Plan for Beginners. Go get ’em!