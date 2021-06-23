Getting Ready for a 70.3? We Got You Covered!

The half-Iron distance, or 70.3, is the most popular triathlon distance. So many of us love to take on the challenging (yet doable) race. It’s a big time commitment and workload—but a big accomplishment too. And, whether you’re doing your first or your tenth, it’s never easy.

That’s why we wanted to build an online education and training program that would help triathletes—whether brand new or seasoned vets—tackle and PR in their next 70.3.

This week, we launched our first-ever online ed program: 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3. In the program, coach Jim Vance leads you through the ten-week training program, which you can follow along on Today’s Plan with your own zones and paces auto-populated (follow these instructions to load a training program in Today’s Plan—a perk of being an Outside+ member) or you can download the PDF and check off the workouts the old-fashioned way.

But we’re not just handing you a training plan and sending you on your way.

Every week includes video instruction on the key principles of the week—from open-water swimming tips to injury prevention to race nutrition. We highlight the key workouts, test sets, and tactics you need to know about, and walk you through the process from getting your gear ready and picking a race all the way to tapering and nailing your pre-race checklist. You’ll get checklists you can download, nutrition guidelines, and race-week schedules. You’ll learn about progressive training load and why bike fits are important—so you can nail not just this one race, but improve your triathlon journey for years to come.

You can see the full course here—available only to Outside+ members. What else do you get with a $99/yr Outside+ membership? Lots of stuff. Two magazine subscriptions, exclusive online content across all our sister brands, VeloPress books, access to Today’s Plan, a FinisherPix photo package, Gaia GPS, gear and event discounts, meal plans, video tutorials, yoga and meditation classes—and now you get this awesome 70.3 training course too!

Members can take the ten-week 70.3 course at their own pace, or register here and follow along with us over the next ten weeks, with weekly emails along the way. We’ll be starting the training plan on Monday!

Become an Outside+ member today and get ready for your best 70.3 yet.