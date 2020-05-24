Get Ready! The Triathlete Challenge Virtual ‘Triathlon’ Event Details

If you’ve been following along with our Triathlete Challenge: At Home this month, then you know we’ve been building to a virtual “triathlon” event the last weekend of May.

If you’ve done all the workouts over the four weeks—which you can find a full list of here—and followed the recovery schedule, then you’ll be ready for the big day. And if you haven’t, that’s OK too. You can still do the virtual “triathlon” event even if you haven’t done all the Challenge workouts. Just like you can show up to a regular race—except this one’s against yourself and you need to be safe and follow the rules of the road.

Now to get ready for the big weekend, we wanted to lay out all the details. That way you’re prepped for (sorta) race day.

The Triathlete Challenge: At Home Event Details

The virtual Olympic-distance “triathlon” will consist of three parts: strength, bike, run. The bike and run will be Olympic distances: 40K and 10K, respectively. The strength portion is a timed 15-minute round, developed by our strength coach Kate Ligler—videos of each of the exercises are in the links below. Your “triathlon” then will look like this:

You can do them all in a row or you can space them out, that’s up to you. You’ll have three days over the weekend to log all three workouts: from 12:01 a.m. MT on Friday to 11:59 p.m. MT on Sunday.

How You Can Win The Triathlete Challenge Prizes

Now for the important part and the reason we all do triathlon: the swag.

There will be two prize packages awarded to participants in the Challenge event. Each prize package will consist of a Strava premium membership, a Giro Vanquish MIPS helmet, and a Roll Recovery R3 foot roller. One prize package will be awarded to someone participating via the Triathlete Challenge Facebook Group and one to someone participating via the Triathlete Magazine Strava Club. A winner will be selected from each platform at random — no, going faster will not make your odds of winning greater.

To be eligible to win:

complete the above event in the timeframe outlined above: 12:01 a.m. MT on May 29 to 11:59 p.m. MT on May 31

join either the Facebook Group or the Strava Club

if participating via the Facebook Group, then post a finisher photo of you completing the “triathlon” and tell us how you did — meaningless bonus points for creativity

if participating via the Strava Club, then upload your three workouts to the club and tag them each #triathletechallenge (so we can find them amid the many workouts you all do) — meaningless bonus points for posting in the Club and telling us how it went

only participate in either the Facebook Group or the Strava Club, not both

two winners will be selected at random after the event window has closed, and contacted on the platform they participated on

full rules and regulations here

be safe and smart

Good luck!