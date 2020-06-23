Full Body Yoga Reset
This comprehensive Reset takes the work out of recovery by using the wall to align and support your body.
Let’s be real: Yoga can be hard work. And post-workout, the last thing you need is more work. This comprehensive Reset takes the work out of recovery by using the wall to align and support your body. Use this Reset to restore balance to your hamstrings, hips, chest, shoulders, and more—plus Legs Up the Wall variations increase circulation to optimize the recovery process. To learn more, check out Athletes for Yoga.
- Focus: Recovery
- Key muscles: Hamstrings, Hips, Chest, and Shoulders
- When: Post-Workout or Recovery Day
- Suggested prop: Wall
