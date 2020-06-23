Full Body Yoga Reset

Member Exclusive Become an Active Pass member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Active Pass Already have an account? Sign In

Let’s be real: Yoga can be hard work. And post-workout, the last thing you need is more work. This comprehensive Reset takes the work out of recovery by using the wall to align and support your body. Use this Reset to restore balance to your hamstrings, hips, chest, shoulders, and more—plus Legs Up the Wall variations increase circulation to optimize the recovery process. To learn more, check out Athletes for Yoga.

Focus: Recovery

Key muscles: Hamstrings, Hips, Chest, and Shoulders

When: Post-Workout or Recovery Day

Suggested prop: Wall

