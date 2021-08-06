Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Training

For Our Members: 4 Printable Training Plans For Every Distance Tri

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Member Exclusive

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Join

Already a member?

Sign In

We’ve tapped four experts in each distance of tri—sprint, Olympic, 70.3, and iron-distance—to provide our members with downloadable and easily printed (or saved) training plans. Ideally each of these four plans would be picked up at week one, but if you’ve been training on your own, feel free to download the plan and pick it up with as many weeks as you’ve got to go. Also, be sure to check out our helpful articles on how to do an FTP test, how to set your heart-rate training zones, and if you’re brand new to the sport, check out our beginner section to help you as you embark on your tri journey! Also, if you’d like to log your miles as you use your new training plan, be sure to check out how to set up your free Today’sPlan training log as an Outside+ member.

10-Week Sprint-Distance Triathlon Training Plan

12-Week Olympic-Distance Triathlon Training Plan

16-Week 70.3-Distance Triathlon Training Plan

10-Hour, 7-Week Iron-Distance Triathlon Training Plan

Stay On Topic