For Our Members: 4 Printable Training Plans For Every Distance Tri

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

We’ve tapped four experts in each distance of tri—sprint, Olympic, 70.3, and iron-distance—to provide our members with downloadable and easily printed (or saved) training plans. Ideally each of these four plans would be picked up at week one, but if you’ve been training on your own, feel free to download the plan and pick it up with as many weeks as you’ve got to go. Also, be sure to check out our helpful articles on how to do an FTP test, how to set your heart-rate training zones, and if you’re brand new to the sport, check out our beginner section to help you as you embark on your tri journey! Also, if you’d like to log your miles as you use your new training plan, be sure to check out how to set up your free Today’sPlan training log as an Outside+ member.