5 Exercises For a Strong Swim Core

Fast swimming comes from powerful strokes. Powerful strokes come from a strong core. And a strong core comes from more than just a few crunches in the gym. Here are five core exercises for swimmers.

Core Exercises for Swimmers

Reverse Wood Chop With Stretch Cords

Anchor the stretch cord near the ground. Grasp the other end with both hands. Squat down and twist toward the cord, then turn up and away from the cord until your arms are fully extended. Use an explosive motion to twist your body and engage your core. Repeat 15–25 reps on each side.

X-Crunch Up

Start by lying on the floor, on your back, with arms and legs extended in the shape of an X. Lift opposite arm and leg off the floor until your hand touches your foot. Lower to the ground and repeat on the other side. Do 20 reps total.

Superman Plank

Start in a push-up position. Extend opposite arm and leg for a moment then drive knee and elbow under your body to touch. Repeat 5–10 reps on each side then switch. Beginners should start on their knees for added balance.

Flutter Kicks

Lie on your back with your hands under your butt for support, with legs extended. Lift your legs 6–8 inches off the floor and flutter them up and down in small kick-like movements. Continue for 30–60 seconds. For a harder drill, lift your head and look at your toes while fluttering.

Towel Slides

Start in a push-up position on a smooth surface with a small hand towel under your toes. Slide your toes as close to your hands as possible without bending your legs. Slide them back to full extension and repeat for 10 reps.