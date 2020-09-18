Fitter & Faster Podcast: Sports Psychologist Jeff Troesch on the Importance of Mental Training

Welcome to Triathlete’s training podcast, Fitter & Faster. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: Apple | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In Episode 9 of Fitter & Faster, sports psychologist Jeff Troesch joins host Emma-Kate Lidbury to talk about the importance of mental training. Troesch has worked as a sports psychologist and mental coach for more than 30 years with both pro and amateur athletes across a wide range of sports, including track and field, surfing, tennis, golf, and triathlon. He’s helped lead pro triathletes to world and regional championship titles, while also guiding amateurs to fulfill their full potential. In this discussion, Troesch gives insights into tips and strategies not just for optimal athletic performance, but for being your best self in daily life too.