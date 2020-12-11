Fitter & Faster Podcast: Selene Yeager Explains What Athletes Need to Know About Aging & Menopause

Welcome to Triathlete’s training podcast, Fitter & Faster. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: Apple | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can listen to past episodes with Dr. Stacy Sims, Jay Dicharry, Dean Karnazes, Matt Dixon, cycling guru Matt Bottrill, sports psychologist Jeff Troesch, ageless wonder Dede Griesbauer, coach Ryan Bolton, and plenty more.

In episode 12 of Fitter & Faster, Selene Yeager joins host Emma-Kate Lidbury to talk all things menopause. As a writer, author, athlete and coach, Yeager has an impressive background in the endurance sports world, but she says it’s only in recent years—since devoting much of her work to the impact of menopause on athletic women—that she has truly found her life calling.

As the host of the podcast Hit Play Not Pause, she has helped thousands of women learn more about the previously-ignored and taboo topic of menopause—and in this episode of Fitter & Faster she talks in detail about its far-reaching mental, physical, and emotional consequences and how best to mitigate them. There’s plenty for women and men of all ages to listen to and learn from.